Prosecutors to appeal rapist's senten...

Prosecutors to appeal rapist's sentence to US Supreme Court

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

This undated file photo, provided by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction shows Brandon Moore. An Ohio prosecutor plans to appeal the rejection of a convicted rapist's 112-year prison sentence to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Use of Borders 2 min USAUSAUSA 13
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min VetnorsGate 1,487,359
News Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati... 4 min Frank 129
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 5 min scientia potentia... 218,970
News If Donald Trump Was President, Here's What Woul... (Oct '15) 6 min Frank 15,329
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 7 min -meabadboy- 410,465
News Priebus: No regrets Holocaust statement didn't ... 7 min Lawrence Wolf 27
News Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over next 5 y... 13 min Texxy the Selfie Cat 73
News Trump Isn't Bluffing, He'll Deport 11 Million P... (May '16) 13 min Shawnbc 19,020
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 27 min JRB 235,627
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iraq
  4. Syria
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,117 • Total comments across all topics: 278,398,990

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC