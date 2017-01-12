Pro-Trump PAC tied to L.L. Bean heire...

Pro-Trump PAC tied to L.L. Bean heiress discloses donations

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Canada.com

A pro-Trump PAC linked to L.L. Bean heiress Linda Bean is now reporting donations it never disclosed to the federal government last year. The amended filings by Making Maine Great Again LLC say Bean donated $30,000, not $60,000 as the political action committee originally reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 2 min Jacques in Orlean... 233,471
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Earl 1,476,434
News President Obama encourages positive activism in... 5 min gwww 65
News The Latest: Democrats to press attorney general... 5 min spocko 38
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 6 min President Donald ... 3,402
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 6 min Injudgement 255,913
News Boris Johnson says Britain is 'first in line' f... 6 min gwww 27
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 49 min -Dont Panic- 407,972
News Trump Isn't Bluffing, He'll Deport 11 Million P... (May '16) 3 hr President Donald ... 17,221
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,614 • Total comments across all topics: 277,843,589

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC