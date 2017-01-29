There are on the Fox News story from 12 hrs ago, titled Priebus: No regrets Holocaust statement didn't refer to Jews. In it, Fox News reports that:

White House chief of staff Reince Priebus says there are no regrets a presidential statement on the Holocaust didn't include a clear reference to the 6 million Jews who were killed. He says he doesn't regret the words and that "we'll never forget the Jewish people who suffered in World War II."

