Priebus: No regrets Holocaust statement didn't refer to Jews
There are 10 comments on the Fox News story from 12 hrs ago, titled Priebus: No regrets Holocaust statement didn't refer to Jews.
White House chief of staff Reince Priebus says there are no regrets a presidential statement on the Holocaust didn't include a clear reference to the 6 million Jews who were killed. He says he doesn't regret the words and that "we'll never forget the Jewish people who suffered in World War II."
"Kenyan-born Obama=Antichrist"
Since: Sep 09
16,948
#1 9 hrs ago
In Spanish holocaust means "a burnt sacrifice to God". Hitler sacrificed the Jews to his god the devil. The Illuminati & Talmudic Jews used that horrible Holocaust to make "antisemite" a bad word. Try telling a gentile about the Protocols of Sion or what Talmudic Jews sacrifice on Passover(goyim babies) and they will quickly change the subject or walk away. The Five Dancing Jews of 9/11 is a real Eye-opener.
#2 9 hrs ago
Thx for being stupid, I so appreciate it I couldn't have done without morons like you -- please keep it up thank you!
"Kenyan-born Obama=Antichrist"
Since: Sep 09
16,948
#3 9 hrs ago
I'm just the messenger here. You don't have to bite my head off. I'm trying to help you people open your eyes. Read "The Protocols of the Learned Elders of the Priory of Sion" then get back to me!
Ephesians 6:12 & John 3:16-18
#4 9 hrs ago
its me Trump.
Yes. You could be right. It's all a matter of how one perceives reality. For example, helping our Jewish friends escape can be viewed as a "holocaust" only with a great deal of imagination, imaginations that grow ever more absurd with every passing year.
Ronald
#5 7 hrs ago
Which one of Aesop's fables is that again?
"Happiness comes through giving"
Since: Feb 08
74,171
Location hidden
#6 7 hrs ago
Welby loves quoting scripture, some of which is wackier than him.
Saint Paul, MN
#7 7 hrs ago
Snowflake you need more time with your color crayon and play doh therapy.
#8 7 hrs ago
And just what do your KKK codewords mean in English, mushmouth?
We're just dying to know!
#9 6 hrs ago
Welby the Birther is going to wind up truck bombing a government building, like the other celebrators of the wacky, anti Semitic tract he is flogging here. And even if it's him getting entrapped or framed outright in a false flag type think I won't care, except as a matter of legal integrity.
#10 6 hrs ago
Lawrence Wolf.
Exactly. Democrat rage since the Christian White man - Donald J Trump - became president is nothing new. According to the book of history:
"Why do the heathen rage, and the people imagine a vain thing?" (Psalms 2:1)
"The kings of the earth set themselves, and the rulers take counsel together, against the LORD, and against his anointed, saying," (Psalms 2:2)
"Let us break their bands asunder, and cast away their cords from us." (Psalms 2:3)
"He that sitteth in the heavens shall laugh: the Lord shall have them in derision." (Psalms 2:4)
"Then shall he speak unto them in his wrath, and vex them in his sore displeasure." (Psalms 2:5)
"Yet have I set my king upon my holy hill of Zion." (Psalms 2:6)
Ronald
