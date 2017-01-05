Pressure on Obama to grant last-minute pardons, commutations
Under mounting pressure to free convicts as a last act, President Barack Obama is planning at least one more batch of pardons and commutations before leaving office in two weeks, but don't expect many famous offenders to make the list. The list of bold names appealing to Obama for compassion in his final weeks includes accused leaker Chelsea Manning, former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, Army Sgt.
#1 6 hrs ago
Yep! He'll go for the guy of the play-doh gender. You know, more than anything else, this is why your legacy is being stripped....but you're going to do drugs anyway.
“The doctor is in!”
#2 5 hrs ago
He's got just enough time to pardon Manson before he dies...
#3 5 hrs ago
Black lives matter.
#4 3 hrs ago
Obama in his panic to glue a legacy together with elmer's glue is watching 8 years of stupidity go down as the worst President in History. Obama's legacy will be, First Black President, and the man who thought he could Community Organize America using the same techniques.
