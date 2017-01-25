President Trump considers order on te...

President Trump considers order on terror interrogation techniques

There are 3 comments on the Cleveland.com story from 9 hrs ago, titled President Trump considers order on terror interrogation techniques. In it, Cleveland.com reports that:

In this June 27, 2006 file photo, reviewed by a U.S. Department of Defense official, U.S. military guards walk within Camp Delta military-run prison, at the Guantanamo Bay U.S. Naval Base, Cuba. A draft executive order shows President Donald Trump asking for a review of America's methods for interrogating terror suspects and whether the U.S. should reopen CIA-run "black site" prisons outside the U.S. WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump is considering a major review of America's methods for interrogating terror suspects and the possible reopening of CIA-run "black site" prisons outside the United States, according to a draft executive order obtained by The Associated Press.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
anonymous

New York, NY

#1 6 hrs ago
Just plain bad idea. People are afraid enough at losing their entitlements. Don't give them good reason to consider the presidency unlawful.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
USA Today

Milwaukee, WI

#2 4 hrs ago
President Trump has plenty of qualified help to come up with the best decision for the security of the nation. And the humanitarian aspect is always a consideration. And we can do this without the screeching of Democrats whose only concern is upholding the Obama legacy, which hasn't a record of notable success.

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Mikey

Saint Paul, MN

#3 3 hrs ago
Waterboarding isn't torture cupcakes, it really isn't, it's very effective, hell I'd cut fingers and toes off these goat humping Muslim terrorists.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 2 min Faith Michigan 4,119
News Being conservative is not being racist 2 min Mick 192
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min SobieskiSavedEurope 1,485,067
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 3 min IND 256,971
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 3 min TRUMPTRUMPTRUMP 234,914
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 8 min Agents of Corruption 409,743
News Gingrich: Madonna should be arrested for White ... 16 min Quirky 168
News Trump's 'running war' on the media undermines t... 1 hr Lawrence Wolf 183
News As anger over election of Donald Trump erupts, ... 2 hr berklee 5,078
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,922 • Total comments across all topics: 278,256,795

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC