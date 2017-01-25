President Trump considers order on terror interrogation techniques
There are 3 comments on the Cleveland.com story from 9 hrs ago, titled President Trump considers order on terror interrogation techniques. In it, Cleveland.com reports that:
In this June 27, 2006 file photo, reviewed by a U.S. Department of Defense official, U.S. military guards walk within Camp Delta military-run prison, at the Guantanamo Bay U.S. Naval Base, Cuba. A draft executive order shows President Donald Trump asking for a review of America's methods for interrogating terror suspects and whether the U.S. should reopen CIA-run "black site" prisons outside the U.S. WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump is considering a major review of America's methods for interrogating terror suspects and the possible reopening of CIA-run "black site" prisons outside the United States, according to a draft executive order obtained by The Associated Press.
#1 6 hrs ago
Just plain bad idea. People are afraid enough at losing their entitlements. Don't give them good reason to consider the presidency unlawful.
#2 4 hrs ago
President Trump has plenty of qualified help to come up with the best decision for the security of the nation. And the humanitarian aspect is always a consideration. And we can do this without the screeching of Democrats whose only concern is upholding the Obama legacy, which hasn't a record of notable success.
Saint Paul, MN
#3 3 hrs ago
Waterboarding isn't torture cupcakes, it really isn't, it's very effective, hell I'd cut fingers and toes off these goat humping Muslim terrorists.
