President Obama encourages positive activism in emotional farewell speech

CHICAGO >> Conceding disappointments during his presidency yet offering vigorous encouragement for the nation's future, Barack Obama issued an emotional defense Tuesday night of his vision to Americans facing a moment of anxiety and a dramatic change in leadership. Obama's valedictory speech in his hometown of Chicago was a public meditation on the trials and triumphs, promises kept and promises broken that made up his eight years in the White House.
#1 14 hrs ago
Farewell to the infection of the Obama Administration with all of its oozing pus.
#2 14 hrs ago
exactly what he and his supporters are !
#3 13 hrs ago
During his eight-year term in the White House, President Obama signed more than 260 executive orders. An executive order is a legally binding directive given by the president, often issued with the intent of bypassing Congress.
President-elect Trump has criticized ObamaÃ¢Â€Â™s propensity to resort to executive orders instead of passing laws with Congressional approval, and has pledged to "cancel every unconstitutional executive action, memorandum and order issued by President Obama," the minute he begins his presidential term.
*the reign of King Obama is coming to an end
#4 12 hrs ago
Only the democrats of today would yell 4 more years in essence encouraging changing the constitution to a Putin dictatorship.Theres a reason for only 8 years and that must never change.The Democrats of today support anything illegal as long as it suits their needs.Before Britian dropped out of the EU I dont doubt that Obama would have tried to use the UN to get him a third term and push us to change the constitution..When Britian dropped out he knew the game was over.
#5 12 hrs ago
Obama forgot to mention he would be the last Black President for the next two hundred years because of his policies encouraging cop killers and Black Lies. There are other influences resulting in renewed racialism in America, one being his criminal behavior in the international arena resulting in the murders of thousands of Christians and others not of the colored Muslim terrorist groups. His Arab/Black/White heritage is responsible for his severely vicious attacks on Israel, actually his insanity, which always seems to surface when Blacks become Tri-breeds.
#6 10 hrs ago
#7 10 hrs ago
Regardless of your simple minded rhetoric, your party is probably funding the latest Russia scandal mongering. I've always said....you're going to do drugs anyway.
#8 9 hrs ago
Â“If every economic issue is framed as a struggle between a hard-working white middle class and an undeserving minority, then workers of all shades will be left fighting for scraps while the wealthy withdraw further into their private enclaves,Â”- Obama
Says another liberal convinced that college degrees are an absolute requirement for any of those jobs that weren't lost over the last eight years. Odds are that many of those liberals don't have one themselves but never let social injustice get in the way of profiteering off of socialism.
There's a reason why countries have borders. We have expectations of our citizens to play by rules. We don't just sell off the land, buy slave labor off of Mexico and watch as SOME people withdrawal into their private enclaves in the name of cheap produce.
#9 8 hrs ago
Real world epiphany:
You will NEVER fix what is broke in this country because both parties are convinced that communism is evil, but the accepted form of capitalism depends on a "survival of the fittest" strategy that pays lip service to middle management committing crimes. You will never break this cycle of scandal and economic collapse because you don't have the time to police those middle managers and prevent them from blocking others from moving up unless that middle manager moves up first.
It doesn't matter which party you're talking trash about. It's all the same.
#10 8 hrs ago
Communism is indeed evil. It forces people to do things, believe things and entraps them in materialism. The only progress humanity has made in civilized terms is when they go through a spiritual revival, where Jesus Christ weighs on their hearts to become compassionate and honest. Nothing else in the history of mankind has ever had such influence as the reality of Jesus Christ. While your perception that both Parties are irrational in their perceptions is true to varying degrees, it is their faith in mankind, rather than Christ, which confuses them about people. Their confusion about people is all that matters. Anyone's blaming the enslavement always present in Communism for their confusion about people is dishonest with themselves. Too many in America have allowed degrees of Communist concepts to creep into their consciousness, because people are lazy, easily guided by forces promising ease of life, but delivering lessened liberty. This is why a periodic spiritual awakening occurs since Christ showed the relevance of neighborly love and its power. People lose their way, but have consistently come back to the peace and wellness revival promises. This promise is so much more powerful than the polarized separations Obama has revealed in his dark soul. Trump is like Cyrus in Scripture... possibly used by God to straighten our paths to peace and prosperity.
#11 6 hrs ago
THE LONGEST GOODBYE
REFERS TO SELF 75 TIMES..........not his best effort for sure.
#12 6 hrs ago
260 is less than 1/2 of what man-child Bush did.
Expect President-appointee Comrade tRump to rule through twitter, not surprising considering the attention span of his mentally challenged sheeple.
#13 5 hrs ago
THANK YOU, PRESIDENT OBAMA FOR OUR RECOVERED ECONOMY....despite the House republican obstruction !!!
#14 5 hrs ago
Positive Activism.........isn't that what BLM was or the New Black Panther Party.........or was that Soros's moronic rioters.
#15 5 hrs ago
Positive activism put Trump in the White House.
#16 4 hrs ago
Obamanomics...
The US economy's recovered ...if "recovered" is defined as record numbers of $9 / hr jobs.
Jan 20 cannot come fast enough.
#17 3 hrs ago
Wanna dispute theses simple facts: with the outgoing president the economy is growing again; wages, incomes, home values, and retirement accounts are rising again; poverty is falling again. The wealthy are paying a fairer share of taxes even as the stock market shatters records. The unemployment rate is near a ten-year low.
#18 3 hrs ago
Still drinking of the party line Kool-Aid fed to you by the liberal msm I see.
#19 2 hrs ago
Really? Numbers do not lie, corporations are showing record profits too!
#20 1 hr ago
As expected, Obama wagged on and on about social justice and togetherness, including the mention of slavery------Yawn! Then he harped about the threat to democracy. But the greatest threat we're seeing is his support for rejecting the electoral election results. And he obviously supports "Sanctuary Cities," a violation of Federal Laws, enacted through appropriate Congressional approval. Obama hasn't supported "democracy" for 8 years, he's fought it.
