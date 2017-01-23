Politicians across US in trouble for social media postings after women's marches
There are 5 comments on the OregonLive.com story from 12 hrs ago, titled Politicians across US in trouble for social media postings after women's marches. In it, OregonLive.com reports that:
A school board member in Hillary Clinton's hometown resigned after making a derogatory reference on Twitter to the female anatomy in describing women marching against President Donald Trump. An Illinois teacher was pulled from the classroom for a tweet deemed sexist.
#1 11 hrs ago
Threats and intimidation from the Politically Correct minions of Soros and Clinton funded "protest" groups actually organized by known Islamic terrorist supporters and promoters. We have dedicated Communists guiding these actions. Those attempting to quell freedom of speech in America are on the Left and are threats to other freedoms as well. The Communist dominated teacher's unions are not for traditional values and are indoctrinating younger and younger children into self-destructive activities, drugs and deviant sexual identity. If they can threaten, they are inviting similar actions from those opposing the insane rhetoric and leadership of the Women's March.
#2 9 hrs ago
Hey if Madonna can say she thought about blowing up the whitehouse and all the nasty things said about Trump Id say get over it.It goes both ways.
#3 9 hrs ago
Not entirely unwarranted to have Congress put itself in prison. It's kind of like watching a kid in timeout just to see how long they stay there acting like they chose to be there.
Since: Mar 09
10,887
The Left Coast
#5 7 hrs ago
Comments about, or micro-aggressions against, Gyno-Americans will be met with swift and violent justice.
#6 4 hrs ago
Get over it, in the words of your leader....
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
