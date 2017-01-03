Police: Beating on Facebook Live vide...

Police: Beating on Facebook Live video began after friendly encounter

There are 3 comments on the Tyler Morning Telegraph story from 6 hrs ago, titled Police: Beating on Facebook Live video began after friendly encounter. In it, Tyler Morning Telegraph reports that:

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson speaks during a news conference Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, on the hate crime and other charges filed against four individuals for an attack on a man that was captured on a Facebook video. CHICAGO - The two 18-year-olds had been schoolmates, police say.

BHM5267

“4 years of Libs in agony!”

Since: Jan 11

1,093

Lake Geneva, WI

#1 5 hrs ago
So it took 3 FREEKING DAYS for Topix to post a story about this.

I can't help but wonder if there would have such a delay is 4 white kids kidnapped a mentally challenged black kid, tortured him, and put it live on Facebook......

Le Jimbo

“Hillary, thirty years of lying”

Since: Nov 08

155,195

Paris

#2 1 hr ago
Record 95,102,000 Americans Not in Labor Force; Up 18% Since Obama Took Office... Number of people in labor force drops 18%.........and yet Obama claims 4.7%. The first president with a legacy..........all bad.

DECEMBER JOBS +156,000...

Real Unemployment 8.5 to 9.5%........not the imaginary 4.7% liberals like to claim by not counting everyone.
OkieDarren

“Romans 13: 8-10”

Since: Feb 08

11,280

Oklahoma City, OK

#3 4 min ago
Pretty much the definition of fake news:

http://www.cnsnews.com/news/article/susan-jon...
Le Jimbo wrote:
Record 95,102,000 Americans Not in Labor Force; Up 18% Since Obama Took Office... Number of people in labor force drops 18%.........and yet Obama claims 4.7%. The first president with a legacy..........all bad.

DECEMBER JOBS +156,000...

Real Unemployment 8.5 to 9.5%........not the imaginary 4.7% liberals like to claim by not counting everyone.
Chicago, IL

