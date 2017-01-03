Police: 5 dead, 8 wounded in shooting at Florida airport
There are 15 comments on the Yuma Sun story from 6 hrs ago, titled Police: 5 dead, 8 wounded in shooting at Florida airport. In it, Yuma Sun reports that:
In this still image from video provided by NBC TV Local10, people stand on the tarmac after shots were fired at the international airport in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Friday, Jan. 6, 2017. Local10 and other news media outlets reported Friday that multiple people were shot.
#1 6 hrs ago
gun man flew in from canada,with gun in his baggage,dumbass canadians
United States
#2 6 hrs ago
Well let's be happy that it wasn't 8,000's shot. As I have blogged before, this incident is just the tip of the iceberg of killings for the next 4 years or more..
So many Americans just do not get it. Wake up deadheads...
#3 6 hrs ago
Flying Air Canada does not make one Canadian.........
#4 5 hrs ago
#5 5 hrs ago
but the dumbass canadians let him board with a gun,simpleton
#6 5 hrs ago
You sure about that, smart guy?
#7 5 hrs ago
pull your head from your ass and look it up,you fking idiot
#8 4 hrs ago
I did, and every report states he flew in from Anchorage.........and the gun was checked........so, maybe instead of spewing insults you should check your facts first!
#9 4 hrs ago
slick willie explains it.
Yes. You are right. The shooter is being described as being of Puerto Rican ancestry. Typically, the Puerto Rican is of mixed African race. This means the Democrat party's violent African voters will likely blame Trump and his fellow White people for the shooting, just as they do for other failures of those of the violent African race.
Ronald
Saint Paul, MN
#10 4 hrs ago
Word is he was a mental case, as is typical with libtards, and a recent convert to Islam.
#11 3 hrs ago
you are the liar here,you fking idiot
#13 2 hrs ago
What exactly am I lying about?
#15 2 hrs ago
The gunman flew in from Alaska, dumbass
“It's Time to Defeat Terrorism ”
Since: May 11
6,928
NYC
#16 1 hr ago
Was the Obama-Hillary regime infiltrated by the Jihadist enemies that Obama and Hillary sympathize with? Why would FBI force the murderer in Ft Lauderdale watch ISIS videos? Donald Trump must clean up the FBI from the ISIS agenda.
Since: Oct 12
49,166
Location hidden
#17 58 min ago
...Prove recent convert to Islam ?????.....
