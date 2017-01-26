There are on the Warrington Guardian story from 12 hrs ago, titled PM to call for 'renewed' special relationship between Britain and America. In it, Warrington Guardian reports that:

Theresa May will call for a "renewed" special relationship between Britain and America as she becomes the first world leader to meet Donald Trump since his inauguration as president last week. Arriving in America on Thursday ahead of Friday's meeting in the White House, the Prime Minister will say that both the UK and US are undergoing a renewal which will allow them to "rediscover our confidence together" and "lead together again" in the world.

