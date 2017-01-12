Pennsylvania woman charged in Grace Packer's death fostered 30 kids

'My mother raised me with everything I needed... she is no felon': Teen girl snatched from hospital 18 years ago by woman dressed as a nurse defends her abductor after they're found living together Texas teacher, 24, who had sex repeatedly with her 13-year-old student and got pregnant with his child gets 10 years in jail American spies 'told their Israeli counterparts NOT to share information with Donald Trump because it could end up in Putin's hands' I don't see Trump as a 'legitimate president' - the Russians helped him win: Veteran Democrat congressman claims 'conspiracy' to beat Clinton Britain's royal rebel: Society photographer Lord Snowdon, the charming ex-husband of Princess Margaret who captured iconic images of the Queen and Diana, dies peacefully at home aged 86 'I'm really sorry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.