There are on the KTVN Reno story from 9 hrs ago, titled Pence becomes 1st vice president to address March for Life. In it, KTVN Reno reports that:

Wade" U.S. Supreme Court decision legalizing abortion in Wa... . FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 22, 2016, file photo, people walk past Capitol Hill and the Supreme Court in Washington, during the March for Life 2016, the annual rally held on the anniversary of 1973 'Roe v.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at KTVN Reno.