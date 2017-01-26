Pence becomes 1st vice president to address March for Life
There are 7 comments on the KTVN Reno story from 9 hrs ago, titled Pence becomes 1st vice president to address March for Life. In it, KTVN Reno reports that:
Wade" U.S. Supreme Court decision legalizing abortion in Wa... . FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 22, 2016, file photo, people walk past Capitol Hill and the Supreme Court in Washington, during the March for Life 2016, the annual rally held on the anniversary of 1973 'Roe v.
#1 8 hrs ago
I was not aware that he has a vagina, but I can't say I'm surprised.
#2 8 hrs ago
The REAL message: There are plenty of ways to stop getting impregnated.
Stop using ABORTION as a means of birth control !!!!
Since: Oct 12
49,480
Location hidden
#3 7 hrs ago
STOP TRYING TO RESTRICT ANY AMERICAN WOMAN'S REPRODUCTIVE CHOICES.....now !!!
#4 6 hrs ago
why couldn't you have been aborted ? the world would never have heard of you OR MISSED YOU !!
#5 3 hrs ago
Are you suggesting women should give birth, decide they do not want the child, then put it on a shelf to die?
#6 3 hrs ago
Men marched with the women on the march the day after Trump's swearing in. They did not have vagina's, singular, or plural.
Why can men not march in solidarity with pro life women?
#7 44 min ago
Why don't men march with the 'pro-life women's movement'?
Because they are half of the abortion equation. If women didn't USE men for their physical satisfaction (i..e. pleasure)... none of the women would get pregnant.
Women having sex for the purpose of pro-creation are few and far between. MOST women have sex with men ... just for fun (not to make babies).... and NONE of the men complain <LOL>
