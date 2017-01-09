Parents, save up: Cost of raising a c...

Parents, save up: Cost of raising a child is more than $233K

The Department of Agriculture says the estimated cost of raising a child from birth through age 17 is $233,610, or as much as almost $14,000 annually. That's the average for a middle-income couple with two children.

No need to save, if you want a few kids you can't afford don't worry, the government will pay for them.....
Unfortunately, many people feel the same way, except it is a guaranteed way to stay in poverty because the government pays way less than what is actually needed to raise a child.

It used to be that the government helped WIDOWS and ORPHANS who were the most vulnerable.

Now they pay for those who get knocked up to get a few bucks. Is it any wonder they keep popping out more kids who end up in street gangs?

Government should REVERT back to the old way (helping widows & orphans) and maybe, just maybe some women will think twice about making babies knowing they will have to raise them on their own dime.
It's worth it!
YEAH !!!....AND NO ABORTIONS EITHER !!!.....Republican wanna pay for it.....

