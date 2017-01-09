Parents, save up: Cost of raising a child is more than $233K
There are 4 comments on the SavannahNow story from 11 hrs ago, titled Parents, save up: Cost of raising a child is more than $233K. In it, SavannahNow reports that:
The Department of Agriculture says the estimated cost of raising a child from birth through age 17 is $233,610, or as much as almost $14,000 annually. That's the average for a middle-income couple with two children.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at SavannahNow.
|
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,096
|
#1 10 hrs ago
No need to save, if you want a few kids you can't afford don't worry, the government will pay for them.....
|
#3 9 hrs ago
(
Unfortunately, many people feel the same way, except it is a guaranteed way to stay in poverty because the government pays way less than what is actually needed to raise a child.
It used to be that the government helped WIDOWS and ORPHANS who were the most vulnerable.
Now they pay for those who get knocked up to get a few bucks. Is it any wonder they keep popping out more kids who end up in street gangs?
Government should REVERT back to the old way (helping widows & orphans) and maybe, just maybe some women will think twice about making babies knowing they will have to raise them on their own dime.
|
“The doctor is in!”
Since: Jul 14
6,349
Location hidden
|
#6 1 hr ago
It's worth it!
|
Since: Oct 12
49,243
Location hidden
|
#7 1 hr ago
YEAH !!!....AND NO ABORTIONS EITHER !!!.....Republican wanna pay for it.....
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vladimir Putin polls better with Republicans th...
|3 min
|Duck Femocrats
|78
|Texas may be in for a fight over transgender ba...
|3 min
|Fred
|34
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|5 min
|I love Trump
|1,474,615
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|5 min
|Jay
|255,684
|D.C. will go 'beyond sanctuary,' create legal d...
|6 min
|Trump your President
|6
|1Hillary Clinton made a rare appearance at a Th...
|9 min
|Aponi
|8
|Trump Isn't Bluffing, He'll Deport 11 Million P... (May '16)
|9 min
|Darkness lurks
|16,974
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|14 min
|Quirky
|407,598
|Disabled man tortured by Trump-cursing group br...
|20 min
|Susanm
|224
|US Navy, Donald Trump planning biggest fleet ex...
|1 hr
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|83
|
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC