There are on the Greenwich Citizen story from 16 hrs ago, titled Paid family leave debate continues in Connecticut. In it, Greenwich Citizen reports that:

Senate President Pro Tempore Martin M. Looney, D-New Haven, right, gestures as state Sen. Len Suzio, R- Meriden, left, speaks with Sen. Ted Kennedy Jr., D-Branford, center, looking on, during opening session at the state Capitol on Jan. 4. less Senate President Pro Tempore Martin M. Looney, D-New Haven, right, gestures as state Sen. Len Suzio, R- Meriden, left, speaks with Sen. Ted Kennedy Jr., D-Branford, center, looking on, during opening session at ... more Senate Republican President Pro Tempore Len Fasano, R-North Haven, greets Senate President Pro Tempore Martin M. Looney, D-New Haven, right, during the opening session at the state Capitol.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.