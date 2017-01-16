There are on the News Max story from 12 hrs ago, titled Oman Says it Accepts 10 Guantanamo Bay Inmates at US Request. In it, News Max reports that:

Oman said Monday it accepted 10 inmates from the U.S. prison at Guantanamo Bay ahead of President Barack Obama leaving office, part of his efforts to shrink the facility he promised to close. Oman's Foreign Ministry said in a statement carried by the state-run Oman News Agency that it had accepted the prisoners at Obama's request.

