There are on the Washington Times story from 11 hrs ago, titled Obama to take one last flight on Air Force One as ex-president. In it, Washington Times reports that:

He won't be president anymore, but Barack Obama will take one last flight on the presidential plane next week before handing it over to Donald Trump. Outgoing presidents traditionally are allowed one final flight on the famed blue-and-white aircraft.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Washington Times.