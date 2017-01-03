Obama to take one last flight on Air ...

Obama to take one last flight on Air Force One as ex-president

There are 10 comments on the Washington Times story from 11 hrs ago, titled Obama to take one last flight on Air Force One as ex-president. In it, Washington Times reports that:

He won't be president anymore, but Barack Obama will take one last flight on the presidential plane next week before handing it over to Donald Trump. Outgoing presidents traditionally are allowed one final flight on the famed blue-and-white aircraft.

RustyS

#1 10 hrs ago
One last tax payer vacation.

Go Blue Forever

#7 9 hrs ago
D.C. to Hawaii is a longass flight.....i hate Atlanta to Osaka.....

huntcoyotes

Let me guess, a golf trip...

Mikey

#11 7 hrs ago
Go Blue Forever wrote:
D.C. to Hawaii is a longass flight.....i hate Atlanta to Osaka.....
I hate MSP, to Narita, then on to Manila, next morning terminal three for Cebu pacific heading for Cebu, but, that's still much better than the transports I used to fly from stateside to Clark AFB, oh, those were the days. Worst trip of my life was from Clark AFT to Turkey before we bombed Libya, horrible weather, turbulence like what you get over the Sea of Japan at the right time of the year.

gwww

#12 7 hrs ago
They must be getting their crap out of the whitehouse by now.8 days goes fast.Someday we'll be able to laugh about this.Obamas worst nightmare replacing him.

George Jetson

#13 7 hrs ago
It's too bad NASA cannot give him and Michelle a one way trip to the moon.

Dr Wu

#14 6 hrs ago
Good.....finally!

Go Blue Forever

#15 6 hrs ago
Mikey wrote:
<quoted text>

I hate MSP, to Narita, then on to Manila, next morning terminal three for Cebu pacific heading for Cebu, but, that's still much better than the transports I used to fly from stateside to Clark AFB, oh, those were the days. Worst trip of my life was from Clark AFT to Turkey before we bombed Libya, horrible weather, turbulence like what you get over the Sea of Japan at the right time of the year.
Could never do Bangkok, Manila or Singapore again.....Munich ?...lol...maybe....

LOCK

#16 3 hrs ago
FOR GET ala 31 CLEMSON 35 I LOVE YOU CLEMSON
LOCK

#17 3 hrs ago
FORGET obama GO CLEMSON 35-31
