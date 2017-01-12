Obama speaks on Israel, Trump in last White House interview
The increase of Israeli settlements has "gotten so substantial" that it is inhibiting the possibility for an "effective, contiguous Palestinian state," President Barack Obama said Sunday, in his final interview as president. Speaking to CBS' "60 Minutes," Obama dismissed the idea that there is a "major rupture" in the relationship between the United States and Israel after last month's decision by the U.S. to abstain from a United Nations vote condemning Israeli settlements.
#1 8 hrs ago
Last interview,last plane ride..Lets hope its really the last.Thursday will be a big day before the inauguration on Friday.Its been a long wait but our hero is nearly in office.Trumps interview with the European Newspaper was right on.Just what he said at the rally.I wonder who Trump sees first.Hopefully once Trump starts getting some deals in place we can get past the name calling.
#3 8 hrs ago
I`ll bet Ole Barry is gonna take over for Sharpton after he is out. Judging from his speech last week.
#3 8 hrs ago
Since: Nov 08
155,543
Paris
#6 7 hrs ago
Barry is going back to be a activist organizer..........he thinks he is Che or Fidel.
#6 7 hrs ago
Since: Nov 08
155,543
Paris
#7 7 hrs ago
Yep, he will do all he can to keep America divided.........the same old communist ploy use by those that called their patrons useful idiots.
#8 7 hrs ago
Go easy on Trump, he 's having trouble seeing well from all that pee in his eyes.
#9 7 hrs ago
Obama is still the democrats leader.their slow learners because that isnt what people wantI heard hes going to write a book or something but he has media interviews lined up already so we wont entirely get rid of him.I saw Sanders was in Michigan trying scare everybody that Trump is going to cut off their insurance.
#10 7 hrs ago
I'm not a huge fan of Israel, but I don't have to maintain security there.
How many wag the dogs did Obama do that ran against his promises in the name of 9/11?
How many are still locked up on Guantanamo?
#11 6 hrs ago
Obama has committed several Acts of War against Israel and has meddled in seven countries to all their demises into anarchistic hellholes of Islamic madness and child soldiers. In Yemen alone, Obama's policies in conjunction with the UK and both military industrial complexes, has created a genocidal situation of immediate starvation of 2.2 Million people. He spent 5 Billion of your Dollars to install an illegal coup government in Ukraine. Then, these complete criminals have the Audacity to turn their controlled press around to blaming Russia for meddling in US politics. Obama attempts to maintain this illusion of him deserving a Peace Prize, when in fact, he is responsible for the creation of ISIS and the slaughter of Christians the world hasn't seen since the last Muslim invasions of Europe centuries ago. Obama assaults Russia by placing huge numbers of troops and military equipment on its borders, which most any nation would take as actual Acts of War. He has singlehandedly created falsehoods about Israel and secretive support of the BDS movement of divestiture. He has fouled international relations in a childish attempt to confuse and undermine an incoming President's Administration. He has bragged about the Democrat sleepers and operatives controlling Federal agencies and has repeatedly used Federal agencies for criminal actions against the American people and false propaganda. Obama, personally, has instigated race riots and increased Black on police murders and brutality. The lists of crimes against Humanity and the American people go on and on. He has appointed committed Communists to his Cabinet and as advisers. He has met repeatedly with individuals to plot and carry out violence and false flag operations against any perceived opposition. His appointees have repeatedly committed actual acts of Treason. The man trying to maintain some false narrative, that he is a statesman, or that any of his actions are sane, is incredibly insulting to anyone looking at what he has done and with whom he has conspired to betray America's Constitution and the Rights of Man.
#13 3 hrs ago
Obama killed an American by a droned strike without a trial. That is murder. Obama should be brought up on charges of capitol Murder. I dare any Liberal to challenge that.
#14 1 hr ago
As for Israel, only the Israelis are qualified to determine what's best in their security interests. And Obama's overriding concern is to placate Islamic elements, by forcing Israel to make land concessions. And it's a forgone conclusion that forcing a "two state" solution on Israel, is the path to it's destruction.
