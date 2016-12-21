Obama has few options to protect youn...

Obama has few options to protect young immigrants

There are 38 comments on the LA Daily News story from 14 hrs ago, titled Obama has few options to protect young immigrants.

In this July 24, 2013, file photo, demonstrators rally in front of the White House in Washington, in favor of immigration reform. With just weeks left in office, the pressure is mounting for President Barack Obama to do something to solidify the future of hundreds of thousands of immigrants brought to the country as children who could face imminent deportation under the Trump administration.

gwww

Ormsby, MN

#1 13 hrs ago
We need to figure out who it is that were going to make legal so we can start enforcing the law from that point on.Its not fair that people get rewarded for being illegal and some that are doing it legally probably wont be able to come because of it but I guess thats the way it is.Immigration reform and no more exceptions.No anchor babies.

Go Blue Forever

Since: Oct 12

48,996

Location hidden
#2 13 hrs ago
gwww wrote:
We need to figure out who it is that were going to make legal so we can start enforcing the law from that point on.Its not fair that people get rewarded for being illegal and some that are doing it legally probably wont be able to come because of it but I guess thats the way it is.Immigration reform and no more exceptions.No anchor babies.
What do you do, when they are unaccompanied children ?

gwww

Ormsby, MN

#3 13 hrs ago
Go Blue Forever wrote:
What do you do, when they are unaccompanied children ?
Dont let them get to our side and theyll go back to their parents.Mexico can support them.

anonymous

New York, NY

#4 12 hrs ago
Not "immigrants" .... Illegal aliens.

That's all there is to say.

Another Thought

Matthews, NC

#5 12 hrs ago
gwww wrote:
We need to figure out who it is that were going to make legal so we can start enforcing the law from that point on.Its not fair that people get rewarded for being illegal and some that are doing it legally probably wont be able to come because of it but I guess thats the way it is.Immigration reform and no more exceptions.No anchor babies.
Trump could arrange marriages between US citizens and those with questionable work visas.

After all, It worked for him.

RustyS

Since: Mar 09

10,798

The Left Coast

#6 12 hrs ago
Texas Catholic Charities:.. some children stay in our program until they are 22 years old. If they're still working on getting their high school diploma, they can stay until they're that age."

The spokeswoman mentioned that foster families are given $40 per day to care for each immigrant they take in from Catholic Charities, with the federal government as the funding source. A foster family willing to take on the work and responsibility of caring for the maximum six children at one time can receive more than $7,400 a month. The immigrants in their care, meanwhile, receive taxpayer-subsidized education, health care, transportation, and an 'allowance,' the Catholic charities spokeswoman said. She did not mention the amount of the allowance or how often it is given.

Eleanor

Wheeling, IL

#7 12 hrs ago
The deported educated immigrants can work to IMPROVE their country of origin. Sounds like a win-in.

Go Blue Forever

Since: Oct 12

48,996

Location hidden
#8 12 hrs ago
gwww wrote:
Dont let them get to our side and theyll go back to their parents.Mexico can support them.
DO YOU REALLY THINK.....THEY ARE FROM MEXICO ???.......Buy a Clue !!!

Go Blue Forever

Since: Oct 12

48,996

Location hidden
#9 12 hrs ago
Another Thought wrote:
Trump could arrange marriages between US citizens and those with questionable work visas.

After all, It worked for him.
Also worked for him at Mara Lago, hiring over a hundred legal foreign workers and many illegals for building in New York.....

Maria

Miami, FL

#10 11 hrs ago
RustyS wrote:
Texas Catholic Charities:.. some children stay in our program until they are 22 years old. If they're still working on getting their high school diploma, they can stay until they're that age."

Texas Catholic Charities:.. some children stay in our program until they are 22 years old. If they're still working on getting their high school diploma, they can stay until they're that age."

The spokeswoman mentioned that foster families are given $40 per day to care for each immigrant they take in from Catholic Charities, with the federal government as the funding source. A foster family willing to take on the work and responsibility of caring for the maximum six children at one time can receive more than $7,400 a month. The immigrants in their care, meanwhile, receive taxpayer-subsidized education, health care, transportation, and an 'allowance,' the Catholic charities spokeswoman said. She did not mention the amount of the allowance or how often it is given.
American kids age out of foster care when they turn 18

gwww

Ormsby, MN

#11 10 hrs ago
Go Blue Forever wrote:
DO YOU REALLY THINK.....THEY ARE FROM MEXICO ???.......Buy a Clue !!!
If Mexico let them come into their country are they not responsible for them?Maybe the Un should go after Mexico for once.

davy

Colby, KS

#13 10 hrs ago
Go Blue Forever wrote:
Also worked for him at Mara Lago, hiring over a hundred legal foreign workers and many illegals for building in New York.....
you ever whine about all the illegals that pisslosi has working in the vineyards?

Mistress3845

New York, NY

#14 10 hrs ago
davy

Colby, KS

#15 9 hrs ago
Go Blue Forever wrote:
...Buy a Clue !!!
right after you buy a brain and use it

gwww

Ormsby, MN

#16 7 hrs ago
Go Blue Forever wrote:
<quoted text>

Also worked for him at Mara Lago, hiring over a hundred legal foreign workers and many illegals for building in New York.....
As long as they went back when they were suppose to thats not the issue were talking about.If Im correct the ones that worked in New York were from Poland not Mexico.If Mexico is allowing children without parents cross their country they should be sanctioned for human rights violations.We shouldnt do any business with China either because their a communist country.

Retribution

Philadelphia, PA

#17 7 hrs ago
gwww wrote:
<quoted text>
Dont let them get to our side and theyll go back to their parents.Mexico can support them.
Mexican illegal immigrants caught at the border are immediately returned to Mexico. Are you able to recognize a refugee from HondurasÂ’ El Salvador, or Guatemala?

What's your plan for refugees seeking asylum? Do you know the immigration laws?

,

Retribution

Philadelphia, PA

#18 7 hrs ago
gwww wrote:
As long as they went back when they were suppose to thats not the issue were talking about.If Im correct the ones that worked in New York were from Poland not Mexico.If Mexico is allowing children without parents cross their country they should be sanctioned for human rights violations.We shouldnt do any business with China either because their a communist country.
Chances are if they're crossing Mexico, they're Central Americans seeking asylum in the United States from persecution in their home countries.like Honduras and, El Salvador. Countries of violence, unstablized by Reagan's policies that created civil wars.

Retribution

Philadelphia, PA

#19 7 hrs ago
Go Blue Forever wrote:
<quoted text>

DO YOU REALLY THINK.....THEY ARE FROM MEXICO ???.......Buy a Clue !!!
To many Americans aren't knowledgeable of the immigration laws nor understand the importance between illegal immigrants and refugees.

Immediately when they see a Hispanic they mistakenly assume that the individual is Mexican. They're not able to distinguish a Mexican from a Puerto Rican and Puerto Ricans are breed American citizens

Retribution

Philadelphia, PA

#20 7 hrs ago
RustyS wrote:
Texas Catholic Charities:.. some children stay in our program until they are 22 years old. If they're still working on getting their high school diploma, they can stay until they're that age."

The spokeswoman mentioned that foster families are given $40 per day to care for each immigrant they take in from Catholic Charities, with the federal government as the funding source. A foster family willing to take on the work and responsibility of caring for the maximum six children at one time can receive more than $7,400 a month. The immigrants in their care, meanwhile, receive taxpayer-subsidized education, health care, transportation, and an 'allowance,' the Catholic charities spokeswoman said. She did not mention the amount of the allowance or how often it is given.
Immigrants and refugees qualify for federal assistance. Illegal immigrants don't.

The majority of refugees seeking asylum come from Egypt and China

gwww

Ormsby, MN

#21 6 hrs ago
Retribution wrote:
Chances are if they're crossing Mexico, they're Central Americans seeking asylum in the United States from persecution in their home countries.like Honduras and, El Salvador. Countries of violence, unstablized by Reagan's policies that created civil wars.
This is exactly why we neeeded Trump.Obama didnt do anything because he was afraid of making waves.Id go after the countries of origin and Id close the border.All Obama did was brought all those gangs over here filling up our prisons and killing Americans.The US is a far more dangerous place than it was before Obama.The US needs to set the example with law and order and hold these countries accountable or nothings going to change.

