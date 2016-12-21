Obama has few options to protect young immigrants
There are 38 comments on the LA Daily News story from 14 hrs ago, titled Obama has few options to protect young immigrants. In it, LA Daily News reports that:
In this July 24, 2013, file photo, demonstrators rally in front of the White House in Washington, in favor of immigration reform. With just weeks left in office, the pressure is mounting for President Barack Obama to do something to solidify the future of hundreds of thousands of immigrants brought to the country as children who could face imminent deportation under the Trump administration.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at LA Daily News.
|
#1 13 hrs ago
We need to figure out who it is that were going to make legal so we can start enforcing the law from that point on.Its not fair that people get rewarded for being illegal and some that are doing it legally probably wont be able to come because of it but I guess thats the way it is.Immigration reform and no more exceptions.No anchor babies.
|
Since: Oct 12
48,996
Location hidden
|
#2 13 hrs ago
What do you do, when they are unaccompanied children ?
|
#3 13 hrs ago
Dont let them get to our side and theyll go back to their parents.Mexico can support them.
|
#4 12 hrs ago
Not "immigrants" .... Illegal aliens.
That's all there is to say.
|
#5 12 hrs ago
Trump could arrange marriages between US citizens and those with questionable work visas.
After all, It worked for him.
|
Since: Mar 09
10,798
The Left Coast
|
#6 12 hrs ago
Texas Catholic Charities:.. some children stay in our program until they are 22 years old. If they're still working on getting their high school diploma, they can stay until they're that age."
The spokeswoman mentioned that foster families are given $40 per day to care for each immigrant they take in from Catholic Charities, with the federal government as the funding source. A foster family willing to take on the work and responsibility of caring for the maximum six children at one time can receive more than $7,400 a month. The immigrants in their care, meanwhile, receive taxpayer-subsidized education, health care, transportation, and an 'allowance,' the Catholic charities spokeswoman said. She did not mention the amount of the allowance or how often it is given.
|
#7 12 hrs ago
The deported educated immigrants can work to IMPROVE their country of origin. Sounds like a win-in.
|
Since: Oct 12
48,996
Location hidden
|
#8 12 hrs ago
DO YOU REALLY THINK.....THEY ARE FROM MEXICO ???.......Buy a Clue !!!
|
Since: Oct 12
48,996
Location hidden
|
#9 12 hrs ago
Also worked for him at Mara Lago, hiring over a hundred legal foreign workers and many illegals for building in New York.....
|
#10 11 hrs ago
American kids age out of foster care when they turn 18
|
#11 10 hrs ago
If Mexico let them come into their country are they not responsible for them?Maybe the Un should go after Mexico for once.
|
#13 10 hrs ago
you ever whine about all the illegals that pisslosi has working in the vineyards?
|
#14 10 hrs ago
funnygrlz32 is my K iK boys message me for some naughty fun (im female)
|
#15 9 hrs ago
right after you buy a brain and use it
|
#16 7 hrs ago
As long as they went back when they were suppose to thats not the issue were talking about.If Im correct the ones that worked in New York were from Poland not Mexico.If Mexico is allowing children without parents cross their country they should be sanctioned for human rights violations.We shouldnt do any business with China either because their a communist country.
|
#17 7 hrs ago
Mexican illegal immigrants caught at the border are immediately returned to Mexico. Are you able to recognize a refugee from HondurasÂ’ El Salvador, or Guatemala?
What's your plan for refugees seeking asylum? Do you know the immigration laws?
,
|
#18 7 hrs ago
Chances are if they're crossing Mexico, they're Central Americans seeking asylum in the United States from persecution in their home countries.like Honduras and, El Salvador. Countries of violence, unstablized by Reagan's policies that created civil wars.
|
#19 7 hrs ago
To many Americans aren't knowledgeable of the immigration laws nor understand the importance between illegal immigrants and refugees.
Immediately when they see a Hispanic they mistakenly assume that the individual is Mexican. They're not able to distinguish a Mexican from a Puerto Rican and Puerto Ricans are breed American citizens
|
#20 7 hrs ago
Immigrants and refugees qualify for federal assistance. Illegal immigrants don't.
The majority of refugees seeking asylum come from Egypt and China
|
#21 6 hrs ago
This is exactly why we neeeded Trump.Obama didnt do anything because he was afraid of making waves.Id go after the countries of origin and Id close the border.All Obama did was brought all those gangs over here filling up our prisons and killing Americans.The US is a far more dangerous place than it was before Obama.The US needs to set the example with law and order and hold these countries accountable or nothings going to change.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Divers search Lake Erie for missing plane
|9 min
|Reality
|3
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|34 min
|I voted for Trump
|286
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|41 min
|scientia potentia...
|218,599
|Armless Syrian boy thrives in US, hopes family ...
|43 min
|anonymous
|1
|The Latest: Obama kicks off New Year's Eve on g...
|51 min
|Huck Fillary
|12
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|Rogue Scholar 05
|232,463
|Trump scoffs as Obama says he would have won 20...
|1 hr
|Huck Fillary
|290
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 hr
|tyrell
|1,469,657
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|2 hr
|Quirky
|406,810
|Trump Isn't Bluffing, He'll Deport 11 Million P... (May '16)
|4 hr
|Joey
|16,344
|
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|4 hr
|persefone
|2,798
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC