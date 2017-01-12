Obama adds Alabama civil rights area ...

Obama adds Alabama civil rights area to Park Service

President Barack Obama signed an order Thursday designating an historic civil rights district in Alabama as a national monument, placing several blocks of a city once rocked by racial violence on par with landmarks including the Grand Canyon. The National Park Service will now have oversight of a downtown section of Birmingham, Alabama, that was a focal point of civil rights struggles in 1963 against harsh enforcement of laws mandating racial segregation.

RustyS

So the Park Service will now run downtown Birmingham. Makes perfect progressive sense. If the park entrance fees aren't to high I'm sure people from around the world will flock to see it.
Dr Wu

“The doctor is in!”

He has also declared ever back seat in all buses a national park as well..
Chicago, IL

