There are on the Fredericksburg.com story from 12 hrs ago, titled Obama adds Alabama civil rights area to Park Service. In it, Fredericksburg.com reports that:

President Barack Obama signed an order Thursday designating an historic civil rights district in Alabama as a national monument, placing several blocks of a city once rocked by racial violence on par with landmarks including the Grand Canyon. The National Park Service will now have oversight of a downtown section of Birmingham, Alabama, that was a focal point of civil rights struggles in 1963 against harsh enforcement of laws mandating racial segregation.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.