Obama adds Alabama civil rights area to Park Service
There are 2 comments on the Fredericksburg.com story from 12 hrs ago, titled Obama adds Alabama civil rights area to Park Service. In it, Fredericksburg.com reports that:
President Barack Obama signed an order Thursday designating an historic civil rights district in Alabama as a national monument, placing several blocks of a city once rocked by racial violence on par with landmarks including the Grand Canyon. The National Park Service will now have oversight of a downtown section of Birmingham, Alabama, that was a focal point of civil rights struggles in 1963 against harsh enforcement of laws mandating racial segregation.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
|
Since: Mar 09
10,837
The Left Coast
|
#2 17 min ago
So the Park Service will now run downtown Birmingham. Makes perfect progressive sense. If the park entrance fees aren't to high I'm sure people from around the world will flock to see it.
|
“The doctor is in!”
Since: Jul 14
6,374
Location hidden
|
#3 8 min ago
He has also declared ever back seat in all buses a national park as well..
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Grumpy
|1,476,778
|1Hillary Clinton made a rare appearance at a Th...
|2 min
|Le Jimbo
|32
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|3 min
|Big C
|23,736
|Trumpa s Pick for Attorney General to Make Fina...
|3 min
|Frogface Kate
|30
|Averse to Trump, America's poets fight back wit...
|5 min
|Dr Wu
|16
|Intelligence Agencies Ask Americans to "Trust, ...
|5 min
|kuda
|19
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|6 min
|southern at heart
|408,138
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|6 min
|Dale
|233,561
|Republican-led Senate takes first step to repea...
|50 min
|Retribution
|48
|President Obama encourages positive activism in...
|1 hr
|American Independent
|81
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC