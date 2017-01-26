News Trump, Putin to speak amid GOP concerns on sanctions
There are 15 comments on the KIRO-TV Seattle story from 19 hrs ago, titled News Trump, Putin to speak amid GOP concerns on sanctions. In it, KIRO-TV Seattle reports that:
Read more at KIRO-TV Seattle.
|
“Hillary, thirty years of lying”
Since: Nov 08
156,012
Paris
|
#1 17 hrs ago
Notice all the new sources TOPIX is using since everyone knows the fake news outlets by heart now.
|
Since: Dec 16
634
Location hidden
|
#2 17 hrs ago
That's it my dearest faithful! In the Age of Trump only "alternative facts" are to be sanctioned by the government! If I had my way we would have a government news channel like my paramour Putin! Speaking of which, he really wants me to lift sanctions so he can grift a minor fortune off a $500 Billion Exxon-Rosneft oil deal! Too bad Senator McCain is going to block it! Fake hero! So he was brutally tortured for five years! Boo-hop!
|
#3 17 hrs ago
You already had that with the DNC controlled media.Alnternate facts as well.
|
#4 17 hrs ago
Its not very realisitc to think that Trump isnt going to talk to Putin.No matter what we'll have a better realtionship with Russia than Obama.
|
Since: Dec 16
634
Location hidden
|
#5 17 hrs ago
My dearest faithful! You know as well as I do that our bishop 'El Rushbo' has labeled his indoctrination program as an "alternative fact" center! He went to great lengths to lay ownership to the term "alternative facts" and spoke of them with great pride! Have you fallen behind in your studies! I am not pleased!
|
#6 16 hrs ago
According to you, everything but the supermarket tabloids mommy brings you are "fake news".
You're not too bright, are you cupcake?
|
#10 12 hrs ago
What a pathetic little moron, when it is clearly and for all to see, the Trump camp that uses alternate facts and media, you little f-ing a-hole is trying to pin on the DNC. You have no class no morals and dog shit for a brain!
|
#13 10 hrs ago
For more than 60 years, some have been crying, "The Russians are coming. The Russians are coming." And John McCain among them. And the best McCain can do is call Putin a "Murderous Thug." Putin is the most loved head-of-state in Russian History. Even older generation Russians are astonished at the pace of Putin's democratic changes for improvement of life in Russia. And as for Ukraine and Crimea, these were historically part of Russia, and will remain Russia's sphere of influence. It's time to work with Russia instead of bitching about Russia.
|
#15 9 hrs ago
LOL!!!!
Yes, because the Associated Press WH corespondent is a well know purveyor of your precious "Fake News"
You are ADORABLE in your determined & ignorance, cupcake
|
#18 5 hrs ago
Left to the Democrats, the U.S. would remain content with it's little group of piddly EU-NATO members, whose priority is to bolster the economies of "disadvantaged" countries. Even Britain has pulled out of that loser proposition. And as for NATO, it's a U.S.-Britain thing anyway. Time to do business with Russia.
|
“Happiness comes through giving”
Since: Feb 08
74,142
Location hidden
|
#21 2 hrs ago
On Russia's terms, ninny.
|
#22 2 hrs ago
Any communication reversing Obama's and Clinton's meddling in and destroying nation after nation is good. 2.2 Million people in Yemen are on the verge of death by starvation because of Obama's policies supporting terrorists there. 5 Billion Obama Dollars were sunk into meddling and distorting Ukraine's internal stability, resulting in an Obama imposed ILLEGAL coup government. All of the so-called Arab Springs turned out to be Obama boondoggles of meddling and support of terrorist Muslim elements. Tens of Thousands of Christians have been slaughtered because of Obama giving all of the US military equipment in Iraq to create ISIS. Obama's misuse of NATO to threaten Russia's borders in several places has caused heightened tensions. The humanitarian crisis in Yemen is Obama's most appalling accomplishment. In his last days, Obama released hundreds of drug felons from prison... people guilty of murder by proxy time after time. Obama's legacy is nation destruction, arming of terrorists and release of felons to hunt down and kill their wives and children. He is guilty and all of his supporters are guilty of Crimes Against Humanity.
|
#23 1 hr ago
You know what they say about assumptions.
|
#24 1 hr ago
Just think of all the trade with Russia.Kaching.
|
#25 1 hr ago
President Trump,got a nice ring to it
gofuckyourself wolf
|
|
