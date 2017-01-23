News The Latest: Trump to take execut...

News The Latest: Trump to take executive action on oil pipelines

There are 11 comments on the KIRO-TV Seattle story from 14 hrs ago, titled News The Latest: Trump to take executive action on oil pipelines.

Le Jimbo

“Hillary, thirty years of lying”

Since: Nov 08

155,904

Paris

#1 12 hrs ago
About time

BHM5267

“4 years of Libs in agony!”

Since: Jan 11

1,150

Lake Geneva, WI

#2 11 hrs ago
Good.

Should also be fun watching the tree huggers and enviro-wackos having conniption fits.....

Le Jimbo

“Hillary, thirty years of lying”

Since: Nov 08

155,904

Paris

#4 9 hrs ago
BHM5267 wrote:
Good.

Should also be fun watching the tree huggers and enviro-wackos having conniption fits.....
I bought stock in Huggies..........they have them now for the Millenniums. They call them doodlers because of the crayons.

Retribution

Philadelphia, PA

#5 9 hrs ago
Donald Trump has stock holdings in the company building the pipeline. This is a questionable action that leads to further conflict of interest allegations by the illegitimate Commander in Chief

WelbyMD

“Kenyan-born Obama=Antichrist”

Since: Sep 09

16,909

Casper, WY

#6 8 hrs ago
Le Jimbo wrote:
About time
President Trump will have to issue many Executive Orders just to undo some of the irreparable damage Bathhouse Barry has done to our once-Christian nation. Illegal-aliens repeatedly voting for Democrats all day long happens in Texas(especially Brownsville) EVERY Election Day going back to FDR. Chicago is notorious for dead people voting for Democrats there. Democrats don't consider their eternal damnation and continually do evil while advocating others do so as well.
Obama could not legally run for Dogcatcher.

davy

Colby, KS

#7 6 hrs ago
Retribution wrote:
Donald Trump has stock holdings in the company building the pipeline. This is a questionable action that leads to further conflict of interest allegations by the illegitimate Commander in Chief
Lie

RustyS

Since: Mar 09

10,886

The Left Coast

#8 4 hrs ago
Let the riots begin. Burning vehicles is accepted, looting is optional.

Vladimir Puty Putin

Las Vegas, NV

#9 4 hrs ago
My dearest American Indian comrades

Oil is good thing.
Mother Russia will build a casino for you so you're not left out.

You see my American Comrades,
I have all the answers!
Like your President, we will get the bull by the horns as you Americans say.
davy

Colby, KS

#10 2 hrs ago
Retribution wrote:
Donald Trump has stock holdings in the company building the pipeline. This is a questionable action that leads to further conflict of interest allegations by the illegitimate Commander in Chief
if stupid could fly,you would be a jet
Retribution

Bladensburg, MD

#11 2 hrs ago
davy wrote:
<quoted text>

if stupid could fly,you would be a jet
Trump has holdings in Energy Transfer, maybe upwards of $1 Million dollars in stock equity.

He's not yet shown proof he's totally divested from his financial interests in the company, which gained 4% since the Executive Order January 24, 2017

That is an impeachable offense.
Retribution

Bladensburg, MD

#12 2 hrs ago
Energy Transfer is the pipeline owner.
