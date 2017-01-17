News 7 Mins Ago Roberts, target of Trump jabs, meeting Trump at Capitol
There are 4 comments on the KIRO-TV Seattle story from 9 hrs ago, titled News 7 Mins Ago Roberts, target of Trump jabs, meeting Trump at Capitol.
#1 9 hrs ago
Undoubtedly, Donald Trump was right to criticize Roberts for his bad votes for the failed Obamacare. Thanks the Lord for the great President Elect Donald Trump and his great plan for 320 million Americans who need good news in their daily lives after eight tough years of decline and eight years of success of evil enemy forces in the world. Unlike Hillary who kept hiding her private server and Blackberry that she used to contact Middle Eastern hostile Jihadist regimes, Donald Trump will keep the security rules as written for the American people security. Clearly, the hostility of liberal communists and Jihadist ISIS sympathizing Democrats led by Schumer are trying to revenge their failure in the recent election and intentionally stop the Donald Trump train with dirty liberal tricks while harming the American people that voted for Trump. Shame on the low life liberal Democrats who cannot hide their hatred to America and supporting the self-destruction Jihadist agenda of the Mozlem Brotherhood. Mitch McConnell must stand up to the liberal Democrats and push the nominations by changing the rules using the GOP majority in Senate and House. Never let the Democrats ruin the great agenda of Donald and his administration for the American people.
#2 9 hrs ago
Spineless wimp Justice Roberts mainly responsible for saddling America with ObamaCare.
#3 8 hrs ago
Really, I do think that Roberts has just teetered on the edge of Federal authority vs. Individual rights.
This is one of the issues that the current congress would do well to address, but if they want it to work, they'd be working to get a super-majority so they won't just muddy things up again in an attempt to get liberal support on the vote.
The legal precedent for the last eight years has been that the 14th Amendment overrides God, let alone the works of mortal man. That's nonsensical and is why they are here today to fix it. The real world agendas that need addressed:
1. Does the government have the authority to create open ended social engineering programs? Under what conditions can said programs be discontinued without challenges to the constitutionality caused by the precedent set in their creation?
2. Does the government have the moral capacity to separate individual citizen needs and economic needs of the community? Should businesses be forbidden from involvement in government elections and "consulting" advise, whether they are corporate executives or "scientific experts"? Should all of our elected leaders and court justices be obligated to better understand what they are acting on and be held accountable for their decisions?
3. Regarding the 14th Amendment, does it include esoteric definitions such as "gender identity" or should we define such choices as political in nature? Does the 14th Amendment translate into a mandate for socialism, or is it only a guarantee of opportunity? Translation, do we subsidize marriage, whether gay or straight, or is that a restriction placed upon those who choose not to marry?
4. Should the 14th Amendment be applied to insurance laws or is that a way of privatizing social engineering agendas? Translation, do we provide insurance coverage to people with vices, or do we equally discriminate against costly coverage for those who cannot pay their own way?
Political correctness, love it or hate it, is a two way street.
#5 6 hrs ago
Sadly like Obama, it blew his legacy too..........
