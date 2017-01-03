News 24 Mins Ago Final jobs report fo...

News 24 Mins Ago Final jobs report for Obama presidency expected to be solid

There are 2 comments on the KIRO-TV Seattle story from 11 hrs ago, titled News 24 Mins Ago Final jobs report for Obama presidency expected to be solid. In it, KIRO-TV Seattle reports that:

Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#1 8 hrs ago
Expect the tRumptards to start lauding their newly appointed King for the longest growth streak in US history, that of the Obama Administration, in about 14 days.

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Mikey

Saint Paul, MN

#2 6 hrs ago
Fcvk tRump wrote:
Expect the tRumptards to start lauding their newly appointed King for the longest growth streak in US history, that of the Obama Administration, in about 14 days.
Snowflake, Obama was a disaster, only president in history that couldn't achieve 3% economic growth, the 19 trillion debt Obama is leaving will be his legacy.

How's your color crayon and play doh therapy going snowflake?

Judged:

2

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

