News 22 Mins Ago Senator: Army Corp t...

News 22 Mins Ago Senator: Army Corp told to approve Dakota pipeline easement

There are 9 comments on the KIRO-TV Seattle story from 9 hrs ago, titled News 22 Mins Ago Senator: Army Corp told to approve Dakota pipeline easement. In it, KIRO-TV Seattle reports that:

We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at KIRO-TV Seattle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Dr Wu

“The doctor is in!”

Since: Jul 14

6,469

Location hidden
#1 7 hrs ago
Let that oil flow baby!

Judged:

4

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Hotty4088

Oslo, Norway

#2 7 hrs ago
hai ne older men want to dominate me? K iK me on sxxygurla41 (im a lady

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Horacio

Las Vegas, NV

#3 7 hrs ago
First The Bundys vs the federal govt
Now the Dakota Sioux vs the Federal Govt.

Do you think the bundys will reach out and support the Dakota Sioux?

Oh how times have changed! LOL

Judged:

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Le Jimbo

“Hillary, thirty years of lying”

Since: Nov 08

156,127

Paris

#4 2 hrs ago
Horacio wrote:
First The Bundys vs the federal govt
Now the Dakota Sioux vs the Federal Govt.

Do you think the bundys will reach out and support the Dakota Sioux?

Oh how times have changed! LOL
Is it on their land or is this just make believe from Soros Funds.

Judged:

3

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Cordwainer Trout

Elizabethtown, KY

#5 2 hrs ago
The anti-Americans got caught actually lying to a Federal Court and have been trying to repair the damage with more outrageous actions and lies. The lies to the Federal Court shows bad intent. The Injuns speak with Forked Tongues. It takes heap big balls to lie to a Federal Court. They likely also salted the land outside the reservation with a couple pottery shards.

Here is the Federal Judge's ruling. He apparently considered the extreme PR he'd get by holding the Injuns in Contempt of Court and throwing them in jail, so they got off without lawful reaction to their lies.
http://mwalliancenow.org/wp-content/uploads/2...

Judged:

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Cordwainer Trout

Elizabethtown, KY

#6 1 hr ago
Their bad intent is also clearly shown in their insistence that the Corps of Engineers reconsider the WHOLE PIPELINE, which of course is outside the Corps' legal authority. A more succinct overview of the Injun and Soros paid, violent protesters, than the above .pdf file can be found at The Daily Caller... https://tinyurl.com/hbxh5u7

Judged:

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Mikey

United States

#7 1 hr ago
Horacio wrote:
First The Bundys vs the federal govt
Now the Dakota Sioux vs the Federal Govt.

Do you think the bundys will reach out and support the Dakota Sioux?

Oh how times have changed! LOL
Snowflake, the Dakota Sioux don't have a legal leg to stand on, the pipeline isn't on their land and couldn't possibly effect them, there water supply was even changed free of charge by the pipeline company, they better get prepared for more butt hurt.

Judged:

3

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
SOAP BOX HERO

Louisville, KY

#8 1 hr ago
Cordwainer Trout wrote:
Their bad intent is also clearly shown in their insistence that the Corps of Engineers reconsider the WHOLE PIPELINE, which of course is outside the Corps' legal authority. A more succinct overview of the Injun and Soros paid, violent protesters, than the above .pdf file can be found at The Daily Caller... https://tinyurl.com/hbxh5u7
Couldn't they have just ran the pipeline below the Indian reservation and crossed the river where it would never affect their water?

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
SOAP BOX HERO

Louisville, KY

#9 1 hr ago
Mikey wrote:
<quoted text>

Snowflake, the Dakota Sioux don't have a legal leg to stand on, the pipeline isn't on their land and couldn't possibly effect them, there water supply was even changed free of charge by the pipeline company, they better get prepared for more butt hurt.
They need to plan these project routes to be ran below the Native American reservations when possible.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 2 min Rico from East Lo... 410,771
News Trump Isn't Bluffing, He'll Deport 11 Million P... (May '16) 2 min positronium 19,182
News Wyden, Merkley denounce Trump executive orders ... 3 min Autistic mormon 144
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 4 min Jacques Ottawa 235,947
News Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide... 5 min Rob 4,876
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 6 min WOW 257,687
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 6 min Earl 1,488,004
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,367 • Total comments across all topics: 278,451,188

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC