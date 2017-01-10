News 22 Mins Ago Senator: Army Corp told to approve Dakota pipeline easement
There are 9 comments on the KIRO-TV Seattle story from 9 hrs ago, titled News 22 Mins Ago Senator: Army Corp told to approve Dakota pipeline easement. In it, KIRO-TV Seattle reports that:
We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at KIRO-TV Seattle.
|
“The doctor is in!”
Since: Jul 14
6,469
Location hidden
|
#1 7 hrs ago
Let that oil flow baby!
|
Oslo, Norway
|
#2 7 hrs ago
hai ne older men want to dominate me? K iK me on sxxygurla41 (im a lady
|
#3 7 hrs ago
First The Bundys vs the federal govt
Now the Dakota Sioux vs the Federal Govt.
Do you think the bundys will reach out and support the Dakota Sioux?
Oh how times have changed! LOL
|
“Hillary, thirty years of lying”
Since: Nov 08
156,127
Paris
|
#4 2 hrs ago
Is it on their land or is this just make believe from Soros Funds.
|
#5 2 hrs ago
The anti-Americans got caught actually lying to a Federal Court and have been trying to repair the damage with more outrageous actions and lies. The lies to the Federal Court shows bad intent. The Injuns speak with Forked Tongues. It takes heap big balls to lie to a Federal Court. They likely also salted the land outside the reservation with a couple pottery shards.
Here is the Federal Judge's ruling. He apparently considered the extreme PR he'd get by holding the Injuns in Contempt of Court and throwing them in jail, so they got off without lawful reaction to their lies.
http://mwalliancenow.org/wp-content/uploads/2...
|
#6 1 hr ago
Their bad intent is also clearly shown in their insistence that the Corps of Engineers reconsider the WHOLE PIPELINE, which of course is outside the Corps' legal authority. A more succinct overview of the Injun and Soros paid, violent protesters, than the above .pdf file can be found at The Daily Caller... https://tinyurl.com/hbxh5u7
|
United States
|
#7 1 hr ago
Snowflake, the Dakota Sioux don't have a legal leg to stand on, the pipeline isn't on their land and couldn't possibly effect them, there water supply was even changed free of charge by the pipeline company, they better get prepared for more butt hurt.
|
#8 1 hr ago
Couldn't they have just ran the pipeline below the Indian reservation and crossed the river where it would never affect their water?
|
#9 1 hr ago
They need to plan these project routes to be ran below the Native American reservations when possible.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|2 min
|Rico from East Lo...
|410,771
|Trump Isn't Bluffing, He'll Deport 11 Million P... (May '16)
|2 min
|positronium
|19,182
|Wyden, Merkley denounce Trump executive orders ...
|3 min
|Autistic mormon
|144
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|4 min
|Jacques Ottawa
|235,947
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|5 min
|Rob
|4,876
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|6 min
|WOW
|257,687
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|6 min
|Earl
|1,488,004
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC