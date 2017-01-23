News 18 Mins Ago Trump intends to announce his Supreme Court pick on Feb. 2
There are 1 comment on the KIRO-TV Seattle story from 5 hrs ago, titled News 18 Mins Ago Trump intends to announce his Supreme Court pick on Feb. 2. In it, KIRO-TV Seattle reports that:
We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at KIRO-TV Seattle.
|
“Hillary, thirty years of lying”
Since: Nov 08
155,931
Paris
|
#1 4 hrs ago
Dow Hits 20000 for First Time
Since Election Day, the stock market has found fresh legs to add to one of the longest bull-market runs in U.S. history
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|2 min
|Rico from East Lo...
|409,626
|Trump Isn't Bluffing, He'll Deport 11 Million P... (May '16)
|2 min
|President Donald ...
|18,496
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Grey Ghost
|1,484,693
|Trump's repeated claim that he won a 'landslide...
|2 min
|INFIDEL
|4,089
|trump orders the wall to be build and mexico is...
|3 min
|jprich16
|1
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|3 min
|TRUMPTRUMPTRUMP
|234,819
|As anger over election of Donald Trump erupts, ...
|3 min
|TRUMP LIES HE LIES
|5,051
|Trump's 'running war' on the media undermines t...
|10 min
|swampmudd
|168
|Gingrich: Madonna should be arrested for White ...
|23 min
|swampmudd
|137
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC