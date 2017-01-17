News 16 Mins Ago Inaugural speech is ...

News 16 Mins Ago Inaugural speech is Trump's time to rise to the moment

There are 33 comments on the KIRO-TV Seattle story from 12 hrs ago, titled News 16 Mins Ago Inaugural speech is Trump's time to rise to the moment. In it, KIRO-TV Seattle reports that:

Cordwainer Trout

Big Clifty, KY

#1 11 hrs ago
Once again, the arrogant, irritating Liberal Asswypes try to set the narrative. They are terminally ill, mentally ill. Trump is pragmatic and everything he does and says will benefit an America with 20% fewer asswype Liberals in Federal government positions.

Judged:

2

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#3 10 hrs ago
Hooray, another chance to listen this asinine carnival barker lie his ass off to the American public.

I can't wait.

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Le Jimbo

“Hillary, thirty years of lying”

Since: Nov 08

155,639

Paris

#4 9 hrs ago
Fcvk tRump wrote:
Hooray, another chance to listen this asinine carnival barker lie his ass off to the American public.

I can't wait.
I don't think Obama is speaking that day.

Obama scores worst legislative record in history.......

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Just Think

Since: Apr 09

20,017

Location hidden
#5 8 hrs ago
...and then, he'll take a break:

Â“Donald Trump will be inaugurated on Friday, but heÂ’ll consider his first day on the job to be Monday,Â” the Boston Globe reports.

Said Trump:Â“I mean my day one is gonna be Monday because I donÂ’t want to be signing and get it mixed up with lots of celebration.Â”

LOL...poor Comrade tRump can't even keep the easiest of his promises...

Judged:

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Go Blue Forever

Since: Oct 12

49,376

Location hidden
#6 8 hrs ago
COMRADE TRUMP BEGINS SELLING THE U.S. ENVIRONMENT TO BIG OIL....Work begins Today !!!....

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
spocko

Oakland, CA

#7 7 hrs ago
Cordwainer Trout wrote:
Once again, the arrogant, irritating Liberal Asswypes try to set the narrative. They are terminally ill, mentally ill. Trump is pragmatic and everything he does and says will benefit an America with 20% fewer asswype Liberals in Federal government positions.
someone piss your Wheaties this morning?

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

The Real Donald Trump

Since: Dec 16

371

Location hidden
#8 6 hrs ago
As The Real Donald Trump I can guarantee that my speech will promise everything for nothing! I can promise short, simple, fourth grade speech patterns that my faithfuls are enamored with! I can promise free-form grammar, repetitive cadence, and eccentric phrasing! Because I know words! I have the best words! I can promise I'll tell you all the people I'm a big fan of, the tremendous things I'll do, and of course how great I am! But remember, no matter what I say my words and promises not for literal interpretation! They are purely symbolic!

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
spocko

Oakland, CA

#9 6 hrs ago
I went to an Ivy League school. I'm highly educated. I know words. I have the best words, I have the best, believe me. But there is no better word than stupid. Right? Every Trump sentence has words and they are great sentences, terrific sentences - that I can tell you, believe me, they are great, with the best words with terrific words

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
spocko

Oakland, CA

#10 6 hrs ago
Cordwainer Trout wrote:
Once again, the arrogant, irritating Liberal Asswypes try to set the narrative. They are terminally ill, mentally ill. Trump is pragmatic and everything he does and says will benefit an America with 20% fewer asswype Liberals in Federal government positions.
Right-wingers are suffering from cognitive dissonance, the brain creates itÂ’s own reality when faced with two conflicting beliefs. This is why political debate goes absolutely nowhere these days. ItÂ’s hard to have rational discussion with people who are starting their argument based on complete lies. Not only do they base their argument on these lies, they want these lies to be true. Even when you present them with indisputable factual data that contradicts their beliefs, it makes absolutely no difference.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

The Real Donald Trump

Since: Dec 16

371

Location hidden
#11 4 hrs ago
spocko wrote:
I went to an Ivy League school. I'm highly educated. I know words. I have the best words, I have the best, believe me. But there is no better word than stupid. Right? Every Trump sentence has words and they are great sentences, terrific sentences - that I can tell you, believe me, they are great, with the best words with terrific words
Tremendous!

Judged:

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
gwww

Mountain Lake, MN

#13 3 hrs ago
spocko wrote:
I went to an Ivy League school. I'm highly educated. I know words. I have the best words, I have the best, believe me. But there is no better word than stupid. Right? Every Trump sentence has words and they are great sentences, terrific sentences - that I can tell you, believe me, they are great, with the best words with terrific words
This is your world now.The world you imagined was soundly rejected.Trump is your leader.Paul Ryan is your mentor.Never again will your communist leader rule.At least Trump is a president.Obama is just a citizen.

Judged:

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
AmericanWomyn

United States

#14 3 hrs ago
tRump's "Time to rise to the moment"?? I wonder how much Viagra THAT's gonna take?!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Democrat Hero

Queensbury, NY

#16 3 hrs ago
Trumps speech will be nowhere as graceful as Obama 's inauguration speech. Obama reached out to America and Trump 's speech will be about him.

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Just Think

Since: Apr 09

20,017

Location hidden
#17 3 hrs ago
Democrat Hero wrote:
Trumps speech will be nowhere as graceful as Obama 's inauguration speech. Obama reached out to America and Trump 's speech will be about him.
Nah, he'll totally reach out to his Daddy Putin.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

BHM5267

“4 years of Libs in agony!”

Since: Jan 11

1,123

Lake Geneva, WI

#18 2 hrs ago
Democrat Hero wrote:
Trumps speech will be nowhere as graceful as Obama 's inauguration speech. Obama reached out to America and Trump 's speech will be about him.
OMG, what a joke. Obama not about him?

https://heatst.com/politics/president-obama-s...

But you're right, it probably won't be as graceful. It probably won't be as full of shite either.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

BHM5267

“4 years of Libs in agony!”

Since: Jan 11

1,123

Lake Geneva, WI

#19 2 hrs ago
Just Think wrote:
<quoted text>

Nah, he'll totally reach out to his Daddy Putin.
Kinda like hitting the "reset button"........
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Just Think

Since: Apr 09

20,017

Location hidden
#20 2 hrs ago
BHM5267 wrote:
<quoted text>

Kinda like hitting the "reset button"........
No, exactly like "Hey Daddy Vlad...thanks for all your hard work on getting me elected. I couldn't have done it without you...and Comey...and Assange. Do you want Alaska? I'll throw in Sarah and Bristol."

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Denny CranesPlace

“Denny Crain”

Since: Jan 11

25,158

Location hidden
#21 2 hrs ago
spocko wrote:
<quoted text>
Right-wingers are suffering from cognitive dissonance, the brain creates itÃ‚Â’s own reality when faced with two conflicting beliefs. This is why political debate goes absolutely nowhere these days. ItÃ‚Â’s hard to have rational discussion with people who are starting their argument based on complete lies. Not only do they base their argument on these lies, they want these lies to be true. Even when you present them with indisputable factual data that contradicts their beliefs, it makes absolutely no difference.
Do you finally understand Hillary lost the election and Trump will be the President. Get a grip with reality !
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Done and Done

Beverly, MA

#22 2 hrs ago
Cordwainer Trout wrote:
Once again, the arrogant, irritating Liberal Asswypes try to set the narrative. They are terminally ill, mentally ill. Trump is pragmatic and everything he does and says will benefit an America with 20% fewer asswype Liberals in Federal government positions.
Trump doesn't give speeches. He just rants and waits for his minions to cheer.

He has set the bar so low, that if he speaks in one or two complete sentences, his fans think he is worthy of praise.

The most unpopular PEotus ever.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Denny CranesPlace

“Denny Crain”

Since: Jan 11

25,158

Location hidden
#23 2 hrs ago
Just Think wrote:
<quoted text>

No, exactly like "Hey Daddy Vlad...thanks for all your hard work on getting me elected. I couldn't have done it without you...and Comey...and Assange. Do you want Alaska? I'll throw in Sarah and Bristol."
All that was leaked was the truth ! The truth can destroy the Democrat party. Maybe if Hillary's main adviser had been smart enough to not use "Password" as his password :)
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

