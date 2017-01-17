News 16 Mins Ago Company that Trump HHS pick invested in faced criminal fine
There are 8 comments on the KIRO-TV Seattle story from 8 hrs ago, titled News 16 Mins Ago Company that Trump HHS pick invested in faced criminal fine. In it, KIRO-TV Seattle reports that:
We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at KIRO-TV Seattle.
|
#1 7 hrs ago
SO WHAT?
Even the author of this latest example of leftwing stupidity has invested in companies that faced criminal fines.
And what about Hillary's criminal conduct? We're not talking about a company that one of her picks invested in - WE'RE TALKING ABOUT HILLARY HERSELF!
The Democrat Party is DEAD. And even as Trump is about to be sworn in, the leftists are nailing their own coffin shut with and endless barrage of hit pieces against Trump and against the will of the American people.
|
#2 7 hrs ago
So now the excuses for any wrong doing by this administration will be dismissed because of unproven charges against Hillary and the foundation they operated?
|
#3 7 hrs ago
Hillary's crimes are proven for starters.
2ndly, this stupid article is trying to find more fault with Trump because someone he chose for a position in his administration, invested in a company that was fined for potential wrong doing? There are very few corporations out there (publically owned companies) that have not been fined by the liberals in Washington for one reason or another. Does that make people criminals for owning their stock? This is just a dumb - VERY DUMB - article...
It's pathetic - The leftists are pathetic and they are only doing more damage to themselves with stupid articles like this one. There were literally THOUSANDS of hit pieces against Trump leading up to the election.
It didn't work out for the Democrats. One would think that the radical, America-hating leftists would learn from the results.
|
#4 6 hrs ago
What about the solar power company the current President invested the whole nation in.????
That's right BK shortly after.?????
Couse that was with other peoples money not his own.
|
“Hillary, thirty years of lying”
Since: Nov 08
155,697
Paris
|
#5 6 hrs ago
Unproven.........ye gads are you really that dense that her own signature showing she understood that she was committing perjury on the RFP if she did not follow its rule.
|
“Hillary, thirty years of lying”
Since: Nov 08
155,697
Paris
|
#6 6 hrs ago
They are proven just not in a court of law pookie. You read don't you. The emails were in english.
|
#7 6 hrs ago
Like I said, Bring up old issues on Hillary when needed to justify current unlawfulness.
|
“Hillary, thirty years of lying”
Since: Nov 08
155,697
Paris
|
#8 6 hrs ago
Well if it ok for Hillary and Obama why are you on Trump. He is just a private citizen.........you should try for consistency.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Atlanta mayor to Trump: 'John Lewis an American...
|1 min
|guck fays
|83
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|1 min
|Dr Guru
|234,168
|If Donald Trump Was President, Here's What Woul... (Oct '15)
|2 min
|Just Think
|14,875
|Lack of Latinos in Trump Cabinet draws ire for ...
|2 min
|coyote505
|7
|As anger over election of Donald Trump erupts, ...
|2 min
|Lawrence Wolf
|4,547
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Panks
|1,480,854
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|3 min
|Regolith Based Li...
|218,768
|Trump Isn't Bluffing, He'll Deport 11 Million P... (May '16)
|3 min
|Fact Check Repubs
|17,991
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|28 min
|Jimmy
|409,379
|News 16 Mins Ago Inaugural speech is Trump's ti...
|34 min
|AnthonyNYR
|99
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC