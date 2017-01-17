News 16 Mins Ago Company that Trump HHS pick invested in faced criminal fine

News 16 Mins Ago Company that Trump H...

PoliciaFederal

Lakeport, CA

#1 7 hrs ago
SO WHAT?

Even the author of this latest example of leftwing stupidity has invested in companies that faced criminal fines.

And what about Hillary's criminal conduct? We're not talking about a company that one of her picks invested in - WE'RE TALKING ABOUT HILLARY HERSELF!

The Democrat Party is DEAD. And even as Trump is about to be sworn in, the leftists are nailing their own coffin shut with and endless barrage of hit pieces against Trump and against the will of the American people.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Democrat Hero

Queensbury, NY

#2 7 hrs ago
So now the excuses for any wrong doing by this administration will be dismissed because of unproven charges against Hillary and the foundation they operated?

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
PoliciaFederal

Lakeport, CA

#3 7 hrs ago
Democrat Hero wrote:
So now the excuses for any wrong doing by this administration will be dismissed because of unproven charges against Hillary and the foundation they operated?
Hillary's crimes are proven for starters.

2ndly, this stupid article is trying to find more fault with Trump because someone he chose for a position in his administration, invested in a company that was fined for potential wrong doing? There are very few corporations out there (publically owned companies) that have not been fined by the liberals in Washington for one reason or another. Does that make people criminals for owning their stock? This is just a dumb - VERY DUMB - article...

It's pathetic - The leftists are pathetic and they are only doing more damage to themselves with stupid articles like this one. There were literally THOUSANDS of hit pieces against Trump leading up to the election.

It didn't work out for the Democrats. One would think that the radical, America-hating leftists would learn from the results.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
CZars_R_US

Orlando, FL

#4 6 hrs ago
What about the solar power company the current President invested the whole nation in.????

That's right BK shortly after.?????

Couse that was with other peoples money not his own.

Judged:

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Le Jimbo

“Hillary, thirty years of lying”

Since: Nov 08

155,697

Paris

#5 6 hrs ago
Democrat Hero wrote:
So now the excuses for any wrong doing by this administration will be dismissed because of unproven charges against Hillary and the foundation they operated?
Unproven.........ye gads are you really that dense that her own signature showing she understood that she was committing perjury on the RFP if she did not follow its rule.

Judged:

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Le Jimbo

“Hillary, thirty years of lying”

Since: Nov 08

155,697

Paris

#6 6 hrs ago
Democrat Hero wrote:
So now the excuses for any wrong doing by this administration will be dismissed because of unproven charges against Hillary and the foundation they operated?
They are proven just not in a court of law pookie. You read don't you. The emails were in english.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Democrat Hero

Queensbury, NY

#7 6 hrs ago
Like I said, Bring up old issues on Hillary when needed to justify current unlawfulness.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Le Jimbo

“Hillary, thirty years of lying”

Since: Nov 08

155,697

Paris

#8 6 hrs ago
Democrat Hero wrote:
Like I said, Bring up old issues on Hillary when needed to justify current unlawfulness.
Well if it ok for Hillary and Obama why are you on Trump. He is just a private citizen.........you should try for consistency.

Judged:

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

