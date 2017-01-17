News 13 Mins Ago Protesters, Trump supporters clash outside 'DeploraBall'
There are 16 comments on the KIRO-TV Seattle story from 9 hrs ago, titled News 13 Mins Ago Protesters, Trump supporters clash outside 'DeploraBall'.
|
#1 7 hrs ago
Planet People.
Stop trying to know things.
Huffity, puffity, puff,
Ringstone round,
If you take off your hat it will never be found.
|
#2 5 hrs ago
Still going to pander to political correctness in Washington. Sure you are. It's the drugs!
|
#3 4 hrs ago
Again I am thankful that people who think, act and speak like this did not choose the POTUS this time around.
Let freedom and sanity reign.
|
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,130
|
#4 4 hrs ago
Imagine if all these so called "protestors" put half as much energy into finding a job.
|
#5 3 hrs ago
Hopefully they run out of pot gummi - bears soon and go home.
|
#6 1 hr ago
Telling protesters to "find a job" isn't sending a good message. Telling them to follow due process first is.
From what I've seen so far, it seems that "Black Lives Matter" is blocking people from attending the inauguration. That's picking a fight. People getting pushed is bad but police need to keep the streets accessible.
Face it DC. There's a new guy in town and he's going to attract a different kind of sycophant, if he attracts any. You are going to have to adapt or fade away. Granted, I'm VERY aware that DC is about 80 percent Black, but ....yes, many of us aren't. You're just going to have to readdress your guidelines for racial tolerance. Do any of us "one drop" blacks who don't look black qualify? I doubt it.
The old order is over. Slavery is 150 years in the past. It no longer sends any message to sulk in that cage looking for pity. Police abuse won't get addressed by harassing the police.
For my part, my message is JOBS, over and over again..and I do mean jobs for Blacks too. JOBS! IT'S ABOUT JOBS! AMERICAN CITIZENS NEED JOBS. We aren't in any position to worry about the rest of the world, nor am I inclined to reward bad behavior in many cases but here in this country, my job improves when EVERYONE's job improves.
|
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,130
|
#7 1 hr ago
It's a better message than the truth..... "grow the F up and get a life"....
|
“Hillary, thirty years of lying”
Since: Nov 08
155,708
Paris
|
#8 1 hr ago
Unfortunately they have peaked in their abilities. I know friends with children that have been to three or four colleges, both have degrees and both work menial jobs. The lost generation will never grow up. The biggest challenge is getting them to move out.
|
#9 43 min ago
In some cases, yes. In others, no. If you won't listen to them, it can come back to bite you.
Harassing cops, bad! Calling each other the "n" word, but ostracizing any white who even alludes to it, bad!
Getting gunned down because a cop is too lazy to pursue, bad for you. Denying voters without driver's licenses, bad for you.
You'll put your good points in doubt by your own sweeping generalizations. THAT is why today is such a farce in DC. Nobody cares about actual events. They're all counting on the cameras to convey the message of fear.
|
#10 37 min ago
..and this doesn't relate to getting a job? The protesters probably represent a lot of people who feel discriminated against and that is why they don't have a job. As long as jobs are scarce enough that one can't afford to live on their own, you don't really make a point. You're just making sport of them and you can only expect them to blame you for discrimination.
Jobs! Jobs! Jobs! AND jobs!
|
#11 16 min ago
Boys, boys, boys get used to protests because this is the most reviled unqualified president in recent history. We all know that and people (here and abroad) will not soon forget trump's hateful and trump's hatefilled words. So get used to it, boys.
|
#12 14 min ago
Do you think that drugs are the problem with trump's bizarre behavior?
|
Since: Oct 08
25,694
|
#13 13 min ago
libs aint been this sick since the last Anita Bryant concert.
|
Since: Oct 08
25,694
|
#14 12 min ago
are the libs/dems gonna protest, before, or after work?
|
#15 6 min ago
It is interesting that some companies are giving their staff time off to march. Shows how reviled trump is, ne-est-ce pas?
|
United States
|
#16 6 min ago
Liberals...
This is what happens when everyone, win or lose gets a trophy in little league. They grow up, things don't go their way and they throw tantrums.
|
|
