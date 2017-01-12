News 1 HRS Ago President Obama Surprises Vice President Biden With Presidential Medal of Freedom
There are 6 comments on the WSB-TV story from 11 hrs ago, titled News 1 HRS Ago President Obama Surprises Vice President Biden With Presidential Medal of Freedom. In it, WSB-TV reports that:
Vice-President Joe Biden gets emotional as President Barack Obama delivers remarks during an event in the State Dinning room of the White House, January 12, 2017 in Washington, DC. President Obama surprised Vice President Joe Biden with the nation's highest civilian honor the Presidential Medal of Freedom at a tribute event at the White House this afternoon.
#1 11 hrs ago
Biden is probably worthy of some sort of award but Obama has made a joke out of the freedom award.I mean 90 percent of the people he gave one to did nothing to earn the highest honor a civilian can get.All they did was support Obama and did little for freedom or our country.
“The doctor is in!”
#2 10 hrs ago
Good grief, Biden cries almost as much as Garth Brooks.
#3 9 hrs ago
What a great honor for Shotgun Joe, he was the 22nd (twenty-second) person Obama gave the presidential participation award to. Better last than never.
#4 8 hrs ago
#5 6 hrs ago
Comey bent over backwords trying to protect Democrats during the investigation hearings. He admitted the evidence indicated Hillary was "EXTREMELY CARELESS" in handling classified information. But then he added, "There's no need to indict her." She's guilty, but she's "Hillary Clinton," and she's above the law it seems.
#6 5 hrs ago
The indictments of unethical and illegal behaviors by everyone in the Obama Administration and the Democrat Party leadership are overwhelming. There simply is no denying the complete condemnation so thoroughly addressed in the following Senate hearing.
Ted Cruz crushes Al Franken and Democrats at Senate hearing
