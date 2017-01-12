There are on the WSB-TV story from 11 hrs ago, titled News 1 HRS Ago President Obama Surprises Vice President Biden With Presidential Medal of Freedom. In it, WSB-TV reports that:

Vice-President Joe Biden gets emotional as President Barack Obama delivers remarks during an event in the State Dinning room of the White House, January 12, 2017 in Washington, DC. President Obama surprised Vice President Joe Biden with the nation's highest civilian honor the Presidential Medal of Freedom at a tribute event at the White House this afternoon.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WSB-TV.