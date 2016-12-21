New UN chief urges New Year's resolut...

New UN chief urges New Year's resolution: 'Put Peace First'

New UN chief urges New Year's resolution: 'Put Peace First'

FILE - In this Dec. 12, 2016 file photo, United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, left, clasps hands with U.N. Secretary-General designate Antonio Guterres after Guterres was sworn in at U.N. headquarters. Guterres tak... .

RustyS

Since: Mar 09

10,797

The Left Coast

#1 9 hrs ago
Interesting, 193 counties belong to the UN and yet the United States pays 25% of all the costs. What a deal.
Cordwainer Trout

Greensburg, KY

#2 8 hrs ago
Portugal and Spain were overrun by Muslims. The slave trade practiced by Muslims for 1500 years and imposed on Africans was pounded into the Portuguese and Spanish minds thoroughly. Thus, the Portuguese and Spaniards became the primary practitioners of the slave trade to the Western world, outliving other European influences by many decades. Neither nation collected slaves by armies, nor navies. They depended upon the ingrained slavery concepts forced on the Africans by their Muslim invaders. The very core character of these peoples is exposed by this history. Thus, we can expect that this current Portuguese UN leader will be biased toward Muslim interests and listen to terrorist Muslim nations more than European, or American concerns. Multi-generational character flaws are national in nature. The extremely long history of Muslim domination in his native country makes it almost impossible for him to have escaped such ingrained bias. The Portuguese were ass kissers in the Fifteenth, Sixteenth, Seventeenth, Eighteenth and Nineteenth Centuries and likely are ass kissers today.
