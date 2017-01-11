Netanyahu confirms February White House visit
There are 8 comments on the MacLeans story from 12 hrs ago, titled Netanyahu confirms February White House visit. In it, MacLeans reports that:
Israel's prime minister on Sunday accepted an invitation to visit the White House next month in hopes of forging a "common vision" for the region with President Donald Trump that could include expanded settlement construction on occupied territories and a tougher policy toward Iran. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced his plans to head to Washington in early February hours after delaying a vote on an explosive proposal to annex one of the West Bank's largest settlements, apparently to co-ordinate his policy toward the Palestinians with the new administration.
Join the discussion below
|
#1 11 hrs ago
Suddenly the dishonest liberal main stream media's not half as powerful as they once held.
|
#2 11 hrs ago
President Trump has a busy schedule ahead.As far as Israel I dont see how they will ever settle it as 2 state when they both want the same land.
|
#3 11 hrs ago
Since the Jew haters are gone from the White House, we can look forward to a more pleasant future with Israel. Confidence is high, that the revival of respect for Israel's right to exist will soon encourage the dissolution of the long established Israeli attempts to give Gaza away and allow Gaza to be ruled by maniacal Jew killers. The only real answer to the so-called "palestinian" problem is to ship every one of them back to Jordan and the countries of their parent's and grandparent's origin. They have clearly established they have no intent to do anything other than try to completely kill every Jew in Israel.
|
#4 9 hrs ago
Yes, the Palestinian and Jordanian flags are almost exactly alike.
|
“Hillary, thirty years of lying”
Since: Nov 08
155,804
Paris
|
#5 3 hrs ago
They were a legend in their own mind. The fourth estate has become the stale estate, mere puppets for the left.
|
#6 2 hrs ago
Trust in the Enquirer and the Paid Staffers only!!
Nice to see your "Alternative Facts" getting national attention now, isn't it cupcake?
|
“Hillary, thirty years of lying”
Since: Nov 08
155,804
Paris
|
#7 1 hr ago
Well the Enquirer is more believable than the Compost, LA Times, NYT's and the rest of the MSM. You be's in trouble pookie, we still can't fix stupid.
|
#8 27 min ago
Fix stupid?
You're embracing it as both an ethos and a worldview!
But thanks for admitting where most of your "news" comes from, cupcake.
|
|
