There are on the MacLeans story from 12 hrs ago, titled Netanyahu confirms February White House visit. In it, MacLeans reports that:

Israel's prime minister on Sunday accepted an invitation to visit the White House next month in hopes of forging a "common vision" for the region with President Donald Trump that could include expanded settlement construction on occupied territories and a tougher policy toward Iran. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced his plans to head to Washington in early February hours after delaying a vote on an explosive proposal to annex one of the West Bank's largest settlements, apparently to co-ordinate his policy toward the Palestinians with the new administration.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at MacLeans.