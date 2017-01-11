Netanyahu confirms February White Hou...

Netanyahu confirms February White House visit

MacLeans reports that:

Israel's prime minister on Sunday accepted an invitation to visit the White House next month in hopes of forging a "common vision" for the region with President Donald Trump that could include expanded settlement construction on occupied territories and a tougher policy toward Iran. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced his plans to head to Washington in early February hours after delaying a vote on an explosive proposal to annex one of the West Bank's largest settlements, apparently to co-ordinate his policy toward the Palestinians with the new administration.

#1
Suddenly the dishonest liberal main stream media's not half as powerful as they once held.

gwww

Mountain Lake, MN

#2
President Trump has a busy schedule ahead.As far as Israel I dont see how they will ever settle it as 2 state when they both want the same land.

Cordwainer Trout

Elizabethtown, KY

#3
Since the Jew haters are gone from the White House, we can look forward to a more pleasant future with Israel. Confidence is high, that the revival of respect for Israel's right to exist will soon encourage the dissolution of the long established Israeli attempts to give Gaza away and allow Gaza to be ruled by maniacal Jew killers. The only real answer to the so-called "palestinian" problem is to ship every one of them back to Jordan and the countries of their parent's and grandparent's origin. They have clearly established they have no intent to do anything other than try to completely kill every Jew in Israel.

Listen

Logan, WV

#4
Yes, the Palestinian and Jordanian flags are almost exactly alike.
Le Jimbo

“Hillary, thirty years of lying”

#5
MSM Media Exposed wrote:
Suddenly the dishonest liberal main stream media's not half as powerful as they once held.
They were a legend in their own mind. The fourth estate has become the stale estate, mere puppets for the left.

Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#6
Le Jimbo wrote:
<quoted text>

They were a legend in their own mind. The fourth estate has become the stale estate, mere puppets for the left.
Trust in the Enquirer and the Paid Staffers only!!

Nice to see your "Alternative Facts" getting national attention now, isn't it cupcake?

Le Jimbo

#7
Fcvk tRump wrote:
<quoted text>

Trust in the Enquirer and the Paid Staffers only!!

Nice to see your "Alternative Facts" getting national attention now, isn't it cupcake?
Well the Enquirer is more believable than the Compost, LA Times, NYT's and the rest of the MSM. You be's in trouble pookie, we still can't fix stupid.
Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#8
Le Jimbo wrote:
<quoted text>Well the Enquirer is more believable than the Compost, LA Times, NYT's and the rest of the MSM. You be's in trouble pookie, we still can't fix stupid.
Fix stupid?
You're embracing it as both an ethos and a worldview!

But thanks for admitting where most of your "news" comes from, cupcake.
