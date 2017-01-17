There are on the WRAL.com story from 11 hrs ago, titled National Park Service tweeting again after suspension. In it, WRAL.com reports that:

The Twitter prohibition came Friday after the official account of the National Park Service - a bureau of the department - retweeted a pair of posts to its 315,000 followers that seemed to be a swipe at Trump on his initial day in office. The first was a photo that compared the crowd gathered on the National Mall for Trump to the much-larger gathering that stood in the same spot eight years earlier for President Barack Obama's swearing-in.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WRAL.com.