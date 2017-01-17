National Park Service tweeting again after suspension
The Twitter prohibition came Friday after the official account of the National Park Service - a bureau of the department - retweeted a pair of posts to its 315,000 followers that seemed to be a swipe at Trump on his initial day in office. The first was a photo that compared the crowd gathered on the National Mall for Trump to the much-larger gathering that stood in the same spot eight years earlier for President Barack Obama's swearing-in.
#2 10 hrs ago
You know, I'd lose my job for trash talking the company online. ...and oh yes, they do watch.
#3 9 hrs ago
The "Park Service" antics are nothing less than "Sedition" against our government and American democracy. And those responsible for agitation against our government should be charged, tried and imprisoned for "Sedition."
#4 9 hrs ago
There's already 3 times the amount of people in Washington today to protest against Comrade tRump's sppointment to office than there was to watch that fiasco in the 1st place.
Also interesting to note his approval rating dropped another 3 points to 37% favorable, down from his previous 40% on Thursday.
#5 9 hrs ago
Yogi may just have stolen the wrong picnic basket.
