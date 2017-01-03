Mortgage Rates, Home Sales and Prices...

Mortgage Rates, Home Sales and Prices Seen Rising in 2017

There are 6 comments on the WBOC-TV Salisbury story from 11 hrs ago, titled Mortgage Rates, Home Sales and Prices Seen Rising in 2017.

By ALEX VEIGA AP Business Writer Nate Lowenstein has been shopping for a home in Los Angeles, on and off, for more than a year. His search has been stymied by a stubbornly low roster of homes on the market and the hurdles that come with it: multiple competing bids and higher prices.

gwww

Ormsby, MN

#1 9 hrs ago
Trump is starting to recover the economy already.

RushFan666

Since: Oct 14

918

Location hidden
#2 8 hrs ago
gwww wrote:
Trump is starting to recover the economy already.
Rising home prices and higher interest rates are called inflation.

BHM5267

“4 years of Libs in agony!”

Since: Jan 11

1,089

Lake Geneva, WI

#4 7 hrs ago
RushFan666 wrote:
Rising home prices and higher interest rates are called inflation.
Right, because we wouldn't want the value of our investment to go up now would we.......

RushFan666

Since: Oct 14

918

Location hidden
#5 6 hrs ago
BHM5267 wrote:
Right, because we wouldn't want the value of our investment to go up now would we.......
And if you were someone wanting to purchase a home, and perhaps have to get a mortgage, that's going to be great too!

BHM5267

“4 years of Libs in agony!”

Since: Jan 11

1,089

Lake Geneva, WI

#6 6 hrs ago
RushFan666 wrote:
And if you were someone wanting to purchase a home, and perhaps have to get a mortgage, that's going to be great too!
Taking into consideration the fact that interest rates are historically low and sale prices are just starting to come around again, people are still getting a good deal.

If prices were THAT much of a concern, they should have gotten into the market months ago.

RushFan666

Since: Oct 14

918

Location hidden
#7 5 hrs ago
BHM5267 wrote:
Taking into consideration the fact that interest rates are historically low and sale prices are just starting to come around again, people are still getting a good deal.

If prices were THAT much of a concern, they should have gotten into the market months ago.
The Fed has already stated that they are looking at raising rates in each of the next four quarters. While mortgage rates are quite low now, I can still remember how rising interest rates kept home sales prices lower.

When a buyer can only afford $X.xx per/month for a mortgage, a lower interest rate means they can afford to pay more for the house. Simple math.

