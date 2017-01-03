Mortgage Rates, Home Sales and Prices Seen Rising in 2017
By ALEX VEIGA AP Business Writer Nate Lowenstein has been shopping for a home in Los Angeles, on and off, for more than a year. His search has been stymied by a stubbornly low roster of homes on the market and the hurdles that come with it: multiple competing bids and higher prices.
#1
Trump is starting to recover the economy already.
#2
Rising home prices and higher interest rates are called inflation.
#4
Right, because we wouldn't want the value of our investment to go up now would we.......
#5
And if you were someone wanting to purchase a home, and perhaps have to get a mortgage, that's going to be great too!
#6
Taking into consideration the fact that interest rates are historically low and sale prices are just starting to come around again, people are still getting a good deal.
If prices were THAT much of a concern, they should have gotten into the market months ago.
#7
The Fed has already stated that they are looking at raising rates in each of the next four quarters. While mortgage rates are quite low now, I can still remember how rising interest rates kept home sales prices lower.
When a buyer can only afford $X.xx per/month for a mortgage, a lower interest rate means they can afford to pay more for the house. Simple math.
