More fight over 163-mile pipeline through Atchafalaya Basin
There are 7 comments on the KATC-TV Lafayette story from 9 hrs ago, titled More fight over 163-mile pipeline through Atchafalaya Basin. In it, KATC-TV Lafayette reports that:
Louisiana environmental groups are gearing up for round two in a battle against a proposed 163-mile oil pipeline that would stretch across south Louisiana from Lake Charles through the Atchafalaya Basin and east to St. James. A public hearing last week for a required U.S. Army Corps of Engineers permit drew more than 400 supporters and opponents.
#1 8 hrs ago
I hate GAS heat, IThis was just put in and I suffer from fumes day and night,, and my landlord says he don't smell anything. Seriously, I hope drilling gets banned across the states. Its dangerous and environmentally safe, and contaminates the air, land and water.
#2 8 hrs ago
I hate GAS heat, IThis was just put in and I suffer from fumes day and night,, and my landlord says he don't smell anything. Seriously, I hope drilling gets banned across the states. Its dangerous and environmentally UNsafe, and contaminates the air, land and water.
#3 8 hrs ago
oops - environmentally UNSAFE
#4 6 hrs ago
If you smell gas, you'd be wise to contact the gas company and have them check for a leak.
#5 6 hrs ago
Tell my landlord that, he keeps saying for the last month he don't smell anything. I can't call anyone in to look at it or I get a spanking. Very strange, I know.
Since: Oct 12
49,394
Location hidden
#6 5 hrs ago
He's right, electric is much safer than gas.....
Saint Paul, MN
#7 5 hrs ago
Electric heat has killed far more people than gas cupcake, just look at the fires caused by electric heat, i will stick with gas and my wood stove.
