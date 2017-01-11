More fight over 163-mile pipeline thr...

More fight over 163-mile pipeline through Atchafalaya Basin

There are 7 comments on the KATC-TV Lafayette story from 9 hrs ago, titled More fight over 163-mile pipeline through Atchafalaya Basin. In it, KATC-TV Lafayette reports that:

Louisiana environmental groups are gearing up for round two in a battle against a proposed 163-mile oil pipeline that would stretch across south Louisiana from Lake Charles through the Atchafalaya Basin and east to St. James. A public hearing last week for a required U.S. Army Corps of Engineers permit drew more than 400 supporters and opponents.

visitor

Reading, PA

#1 8 hrs ago
I hate GAS heat, IThis was just put in and I suffer from fumes day and night,, and my landlord says he don't smell anything. Seriously, I hope drilling gets banned across the states. Its dangerous and environmentally safe, and contaminates the air, land and water.

visitor

Reading, PA

#2 8 hrs ago
I hate GAS heat, IThis was just put in and I suffer from fumes day and night,, and my landlord says he don't smell anything. Seriously, I hope drilling gets banned across the states. Its dangerous and environmentally UNsafe, and contaminates the air, land and water.

visitor

Reading, PA

#3 8 hrs ago
oops - environmentally UNSAFE

Eleanor

Wheeling, IL

#4 6 hrs ago
visitor wrote:
I hate GAS heat, IThis was just put in and I suffer from fumes day and night,, and my landlord says he don't smell anything. Seriously, I hope drilling gets banned across the states. Its dangerous and environmentally UNsafe, and contaminates the air, land and water.
If you smell gas, you'd be wise to contact the gas company and have them check for a leak.

visitor

Reading, PA

#5 6 hrs ago
Eleanor wrote:
If you smell gas, you'd be wise to contact the gas company and have them check for a leak.
Tell my landlord that, he keeps saying for the last month he don't smell anything. I can't call anyone in to look at it or I get a spanking. Very strange, I know.

Go Blue Forever

#6 5 hrs ago
Eleanor wrote:
If you smell gas, you'd be wise to contact the gas company and have them check for a leak.
He's right, electric is much safer than gas.....

Mikey

Saint Paul, MN

#7 5 hrs ago
Go Blue Forever wrote:
He's right, electric is much safer than gas.....
Electric heat has killed far more people than gas cupcake, just look at the fires caused by electric heat, i will stick with gas and my wood stove.

