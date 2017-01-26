There are on the KTMF story from 13 hrs ago, titled More. In it, KTMF reports that:

Reginald Byron Jones-Sawyer Sr., of the Service Employees International Union, talks to demonstrators opposed to President Donald Trump's executive order barring entry to the U.S. by Muslims from certain countries at the Tom Brad... NEW YORK - New York City's Kennedy airport became a scene of anguish and desperation Saturday for the families of people detained after arriving in the U.S. from nations subject to President Donald Trump's travel ban. Many flights to the U.S. already were in the air Friday when the president's order barred entry to citizens of seven predominantly Muslim nations.

