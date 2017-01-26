More
Reginald Byron Jones-Sawyer Sr., of the Service Employees International Union, talks to demonstrators opposed to President Donald Trump's executive order barring entry to the U.S. by Muslims from certain countries at the Tom Brad... NEW YORK - New York City's Kennedy airport became a scene of anguish and desperation Saturday for the families of people detained after arriving in the U.S. from nations subject to President Donald Trump's travel ban. Many flights to the U.S. already were in the air Friday when the president's order barred entry to citizens of seven predominantly Muslim nations.
“It's Time to Defeat Terrorism ”
Since: May 11
6,984
NYC
#2 11 hrs ago
Liberals hate America but they lost all their influence already because the American people are not stupid and realized that Hillary created ISIS Caliphate against America and Israel. Clearly, the ACLU is seeking anarchy, lawlessness and chaos in America as the liberal lunatics and globalists vowed to bring ISIS terrorists to America and hide them in sanctuary cities from the rule of law. Donald Trump can issue more executive orders to make it more difficult for the ACLU to go to liberal judges that hate America and support anarchy as well. ACLU is ISIS tool against America and it must be stopped.
“Hillary, thirty years of lying”
Since: Nov 08
156,036
Paris
#3 11 hrs ago
Silicon Sultans Panic... Hollywood Meltdown... Journalists Freak..........
if you scum care more about Muslim Terrorist..........than America's safty........get your ass to a Sharia Law country and cope.
#4 11 hrs ago
Personal experience with the SEIU confirms they are the most racist, Communist bastards ever. They are liars and cheats. They fake reports to increase the numbers of government employees, when less employees could do the same job the various departments are doing. Most SEIU employees take turns sleeping on the job, especially the lazy Blacks. They are racist thugs and undermine White people every chance they get.
Since: Dec 16
673
Location hidden
#5 10 hrs ago
Excellent narrative my faithful!
#6 9 hrs ago
LOL , , , the 3 Stooges are now united on one forum, it can't get much alternate than that
#7 5 hrs ago
Trump has a pretty thank less job.Obama started this mess by fastracking refugees in by bypassing congress and the people had no say.Allot of them arent even escaping persecution.All Trump is trying to do is restore some order so you know whos coming and what the circumstances are.Right now the UN decides this many are going to that state and thats it.The program needs fixing and then you have lawyers selling visas which should be illegal..BS.Its gotten out of control.
#8 4 hrs ago
Hey it's the Three stooges
This one is Curly
#9 4 hrs ago
President Trump is respected by the U.S. Citizens more and more everyday. The news media will not be able to hide this truth for very much longer.
#10 4 hrs ago
Yeah that's why the whole country (and world) is out protesting.
The news media covers what people put out there.
Like when a candidate attacks women or handicapped people.
Don't blame the media. Blame the speaker
#11 3 hrs ago
LOL ... thx for your alternate news. Save it moron!
#12 3 hrs ago
It's only noise.
#13 3 hrs ago
The shrill voices of shrinking globalist.....
#14 3 hrs ago
We know your all noise. Two Years of it.
No substance Just Fear and Hate
#15 3 hrs ago
Don't worry, you'll be screaming when you throw your cellphone at wall and the new one costs 40-50% more.
That's Justice
#16 3 hrs ago
If I could find a cell phone made in the United States, I'd gladly pay more.
#17 2 hrs ago
Ya like in minnesota it was like 1000 protesting out of over 6 million something people.Thats everybody alright.
#18 2 hrs ago
Its the same old democrats protesting >and the media runs up there.
#19 2 hrs ago
Minnesota is not everybody lol
#20 2 hrs ago
In Minnesota the Somalians get a month rent paid by the government so they can go back and visit Somalia, the country their apparently fleeing.Thats how ridicules it is.
#21 2 hrs ago
It was Keith Ellision,Al franken And Amy Kobluchar and their cronies ,the same old democratic group at the airport protesting.
