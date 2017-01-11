Matt Damon says he'll pitch clean water to Trump
Matt Damon took the cause of clean water to the Sundance Film Festival, where he said he's hoping to pitch Donald Trump on the issue. Damon told The Associated Press on Saturday that clean water accessibility isn't a partisan issue and demands "an all-hands-on-deck approach to solve this."
Since: Oct 12
49,394
Location hidden
#1 11 hrs ago
TRUMP FAVORS BIG OIL, OVER THE ENVIRONMENT........That's clear !!!.......;
#2 11 hrs ago
Go back to Hollywood.
Saint Paul, MN
#3 11 hrs ago
Tell Damon the unhinged loon to save his breath, Trump wants clean water as well, only ignorant libitards believe people exist that actually support dirty air and water.
#4 10 hrs ago
Conservatives care more about clean water than Liberals. Liberals pollute the whole Colorado River, killing millions of fish and wildlife, then conveniently forget about how condemning that is of their slovenly and drugged ways. These Hollyweird people expose themselves repeatedly. They joke about doing illegal drugs in their DVD commentaries and how they are going to "deconstruct" and destabilize America. They've done this for decades. They are guilty of treason and should be prosecuted right along with the rioters and arsonists as fellow conspirators. Ten years in the slammer would do them all good.
United States
#5 10 hrs ago
Trump's desire to allow businesses to abandon environmental protections says it all.
And since Trump is in the business of alternative facts, he can just deny that pollution exists.
Since: Mar 09
10,872
The Left Coast
#6 9 hrs ago
Or, Trump favors energy independence over bureaucratic regulations for the sake of regulations.
By the way, what criminal charges were ever filed over the EPA employees who cause the massive leak of one million gallons of mine waste into a Colorado creek and killed unknown numbers of endangered species? You would think there would be a regulation, with consequences, banning that kind activity.
Saint Paul, MN
#7 9 hrs ago
Snowflake, Trump has said no such thing, you are unhinged cupcake.
#8 9 hrs ago
Hopefully Matt's speaking skills have improved:
#9 7 hrs ago
damon should throw himself off a tall building
#10 5 hrs ago
And look at all the trash left behind from the women's march. All their chanting about 'rights', but they didn't bother to take responsibility for cleaning up their mess:
http://16004-presscdn-0-50.pagely.netdna-cdn....
