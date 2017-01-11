There are on the The Now Newspaper story from 11 hrs ago, titled Matt Damon says he'll pitch clean water to Trump. In it, The Now Newspaper reports that:

Matt Damon took the cause of clean water to the Sundance Film Festival, where he said he's hoping to pitch Donald Trump on the issue. Damon told The Associated Press on Saturday that clean water accessibility isn't a partisan issue and demands "an all-hands-on-deck approach to solve this."

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Now Newspaper.