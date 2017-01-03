There are on the Fredericksburg.com story from 17 hrs ago, titled Man found dead in woods was booted from Coast Guard academy. In it, Fredericksburg.com reports that:

A man whose death in the western Maryland woods is being investigated by homicide detectives was a former U.S. Coast Guard cadet who was booted from the academy in 2014 following a sexual-assault investigation, authorities said Thursday. Following the disciplinary action, Alexander Stevens went home to Frostburg and enrolled at Frostburg State University, university spokeswoman Elizabeth Medcalf said.

