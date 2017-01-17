Maine governor to Rep. John Lewis: You need a history lesson
There are 12 comments on the Rocky Mount Telegram story from 8 hrs ago, titled Maine governor to Rep. John Lewis: You need a history lesson. In it, Rocky Mount Telegram reports that:
Maine Gov. Paul LePage says U.S. Rep. John Lewis should be grateful for what presidents have done for black people FILE - In this Monday, Dec. 19, 2016 file photo Maine Republican Gov. Paul LePage, right, and House Speaker Sara Gideon, D-Freeport, attend the Electoral College vote at the State House in Augusta, Maine. The Republican governor on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, addressed Lewis' criticism that GOP President-elect Donald Trump is not a "legitimate president."
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.
|
“Hillary, thirty years of lying”
Since: Nov 08
155,612
Paris
|
#1 7 hrs ago
Lewis is just like what he was for W when he pulled the same stunt. He has one thing on his resume, he walked with MLK on the march......He is a racist and hater and like all of the politicians that seem to have forgotten there oath of office, keep it or leave it.
|
“The doctor is in!”
Since: Jul 14
6,390
Location hidden
|
#2 7 hrs ago
This is true...most people think just because you are black you can not be racist..for whatever reason. Another reason they need term limits on these lifers in Washington.
|
#3 5 hrs ago
Here is your history lesson, that history makes any difference to the wingnutters
|
#4 5 hrs ago
Most people? You should speck for yourself pee-brain!
|
#5 5 hrs ago
We ain't educated like you.
We had no idea about them Presidents before the Revolution until you told us about them.
|
#6 5 hrs ago
John Lewis is a HERO period. For someone like Lepage to think otherwise is nuts . John Lewis will overcome this hurtful racist poke at him like he did when he was beaten to a pulp when he marched. He has earned respect forever.
|
#7 4 hrs ago
John Lewis is a cheap race hustler who makes his living promoting race hate.
|
#8 4 hrs ago
Lewis would bash the people most capable, and willing to act in the best interests of Afro-Americans. And perhaps Lewis is of the element which chooses to believe "White Men" in general are guilty. And his career isn't going very far with that divisive attitude. Lewis, GROW UP!
|
#9 2 hrs ago
Wuzup with the whining peepsqueak?
|
“Kenyan-born Obama=Antichrist”
Since: Sep 09
16,871
|
#10 1 hr ago
Lewis is a Marxist POS. Slavery was already a thriving industry in Africa long before Columbus was born and still continues on that dark continent today. Slave traders did these people a major favor rescuing them to England, Spain & the Americas.
|
#11 1 hr ago
And it's clearly alive and well today, you've been enslaved by stupidity and ignorance all your life!
|
#12 55 min ago
Hello
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|1 min
|Panks
|256,285
|Clooney hopes Trump presidency won't spawn 'ter...
|1 min
|brad
|126
|Some upset over National Cathedral's decision t...
|1 min
|Lawrence Wolf
|24
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|2 min
|Paradigm Shift ri...
|233,978
|Obamacare replacement may lower rates for young...
|2 min
|shot first whites
|69
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|3 min
|Big C
|23,900
|Specter of Lyndon Johnson haunts Trump
|4 min
|Shinichiro Takizawa
|32
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|4 min
|-BoB-
|409,018
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|11 min
|mdbuilder
|1,479,432
|Trump Isn't Bluffing, He'll Deport 11 Million P... (May '16)
|42 min
|Go Trump
|17,741
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|51 min
|slick willie expl...
|183
|As anger over election of Donald Trump erupts, ...
|1 hr
|True Judgment
|4,350
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC