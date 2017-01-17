Maine governor to Rep. John Lewis: Yo...

Maine governor to Rep. John Lewis: You need a history lesson

There are 12 comments on the Rocky Mount Telegram story from 8 hrs ago, titled Maine governor to Rep. John Lewis: You need a history lesson. In it, Rocky Mount Telegram reports that:

Maine Gov. Paul LePage says U.S. Rep. John Lewis should be grateful for what presidents have done for black people FILE - In this Monday, Dec. 19, 2016 file photo Maine Republican Gov. Paul LePage, right, and House Speaker Sara Gideon, D-Freeport, attend the Electoral College vote at the State House in Augusta, Maine. The Republican governor on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, addressed Lewis' criticism that GOP President-elect Donald Trump is not a "legitimate president."

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Le Jimbo

“Hillary, thirty years of lying”

Since: Nov 08

155,612

Paris

#1 7 hrs ago
Lewis is just like what he was for W when he pulled the same stunt. He has one thing on his resume, he walked with MLK on the march......He is a racist and hater and like all of the politicians that seem to have forgotten there oath of office, keep it or leave it.

Judged:

2

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Dr Wu

“The doctor is in!”

Since: Jul 14

6,390

Location hidden
#2 7 hrs ago
Le Jimbo wrote:
Lewis is just like what he was for W when he pulled the same stunt. He has one thing on his resume, he walked with MLK on the march......He is a racist and hater and like all of the politicians that seem to have forgotten there oath of office, keep it or leave it.
This is true...most people think just because you are black you can not be racist..for whatever reason. Another reason they need term limits on these lifers in Washington.

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
spocko

Oakland, CA

#3 5 hrs ago
Here is your history lesson, that history makes any difference to the wingnutters

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
spocko

Oakland, CA

#4 5 hrs ago
Dr Wu wrote:
<quoted text>

This is true...most people think just because you are black you can not be racist..for whatever reason. Another reason they need term limits on these lifers in Washington.
Most people? You should speck for yourself pee-brain!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Trump your President

Merritt Island, FL

#5 5 hrs ago
spocko wrote:
Here is your history lesson, that history makes any difference to the wingnutters
We ain't educated like you.

We had no idea about them Presidents before the Revolution until you told us about them.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Democrat Hero

Queensbury, NY

#6 5 hrs ago
John Lewis is a HERO period. For someone like Lepage to think otherwise is nuts . John Lewis will overcome this hurtful racist poke at him like he did when he was beaten to a pulp when he marched. He has earned respect forever.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Trump your President

Merritt Island, FL

#7 4 hrs ago
John Lewis is a cheap race hustler who makes his living promoting race hate.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
USA Today

Milwaukee, WI

#8 4 hrs ago
Lewis would bash the people most capable, and willing to act in the best interests of Afro-Americans. And perhaps Lewis is of the element which chooses to believe "White Men" in general are guilty. And his career isn't going very far with that divisive attitude. Lewis, GROW UP!

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
spocko

Oakland, CA

#9 2 hrs ago
Trump your President wrote:
<quoted text>

We ain't educated like you.

We had no idea about them Presidents before the Revolution until you told us about them.
Wuzup with the whining peepsqueak?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

WelbyMD

“Kenyan-born Obama=Antichrist”

Since: Sep 09

16,871

Casper, WY

#10 1 hr ago
Democrat Hero wrote:
John Lewis is a HERO period. For someone like Lepage to think otherwise is nuts . John Lewis will overcome this hurtful racist poke at him like he did when he was beaten to a pulp when he marched. He has earned respect forever.
Lewis is a Marxist POS. Slavery was already a thriving industry in Africa long before Columbus was born and still continues on that dark continent today. Slave traders did these people a major favor rescuing them to England, Spain & the Americas.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
spocko

Oakland, CA

#11 1 hr ago
WelbyMD wrote:
<quoted text>
Lewis is a Marxist POS. Slavery was already a thriving industry in Africa long before Columbus was born and still continues on that dark continent today. Slave traders did these people a major favor rescuing them to England, Spain & the Americas.
And it's clearly alive and well today, you've been enslaved by stupidity and ignorance all your life!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Windbag

Noblesville, IN

#12 55 min ago
Hello
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 1 min Panks 256,285
News Clooney hopes Trump presidency won't spawn 'ter... 1 min brad 126
News Some upset over National Cathedral's decision t... 1 min Lawrence Wolf 24
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 2 min Paradigm Shift ri... 233,978
News Obamacare replacement may lower rates for young... 2 min shot first whites 69
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 3 min Big C 23,900
News Specter of Lyndon Johnson haunts Trump 4 min Shinichiro Takizawa 32
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 4 min -BoB- 409,018
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 11 min mdbuilder 1,479,432
News Trump Isn't Bluffing, He'll Deport 11 Million P... (May '16) 42 min Go Trump 17,741
News King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l... 51 min slick willie expl... 183
News As anger over election of Donald Trump erupts, ... 1 hr True Judgment 4,350
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,405 • Total comments across all topics: 278,005,218

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC