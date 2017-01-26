Liberals trying to harness activist e...

Liberals trying to harness activist energy vs. Trump, GOP

There are 15 comments on the Yuma Sun story from 14 hrs ago, titled Liberals trying to harness activist energy vs. Trump, GOP. In it, Yuma Sun reports that:

Donald Trump's surprise win in November lit a fire under Carolyn Clow, a county purchasing agent in Madison, Wisconsin. On Saturday, she attended her first in a series of classes on how to run for office.

WelbyMD

“Kenyan-born Obama=Antichrist”

Since: Sep 09

16,948

Casper, WY

#1 6 hrs ago
The heathen are raging.

Cordwainer Trout

Elizabethtown, KY

#2 6 hrs ago
The following activist is an example of who amongst the Democrats is feeling the most empowered these days.

Top Speaker at WomenÂ’s March Once Kidnapped, Tortured, Killed Gay Man
https://tinyurl.com/he2fsml

Go Blue Forever

Since: Oct 12

49,485

Location hidden
#3 6 hrs ago
WelbyMD wrote:
The heathen are raging.
Keep promoting hate...IT WORKED IN THE ELECTION.....

WelbyMD

“Kenyan-born Obama=Antichrist”

Since: Sep 09

16,948

Casper, WY

#4 5 hrs ago
Go Blue Forever wrote:
Keep promoting hate...IT WORKED IN THE ELECTION.....
All you people really have on President Trump is his so-called "orange hair" and that is not a reason to hate him. It is those with CO-EXIST bumper stickers who hate the most.

RustyS

Since: Mar 09

10,898

The Left Coast

#5 3 hrs ago
Hillary in 2020.

davy

Colby, KS

#6 2 hrs ago
RustyS wrote:
Hillary in 2020.
not if Dumbfuckistan secedes like they want to,lmao

Jayhawker

Santa Ana, CA

#7 2 hrs ago
Donald J. Trump 671,018
Hillary Clinton 427,005
Why secede? only 244 thousand. difference. California can make that up without the help of any other of the states of the Western Front. And of course that was then, next time it might be all blue again like it was in 2012.

PoliciaFederal

Lakeport, CA

#8 2 hrs ago
The liberals are almost out of "activist energy." And smoking all that dope hasn't exactly helped keep their energy levels up either.

I say let them protest until they drop. The violent ones and the ones who hold up traffic will be dealt with swiftly and harshly.

Autistic mormon

Louisville, CO

#9 2 hrs ago
Jayhawker wrote:
Donald J. Trump 671,018
Hillary Clinton 427,005
Why secede? only 244 thousand. difference. California can make that up without the help of any other of the states of the Western Front. And of course that was then, next time it might be all blue again like it was in 2012.
Boy that is Trump's claim it is falsified information maybe if enough people believe that false news article Trump may stop this belief that he lost the popular vote through voter fraud when there is 0% proof he won by electorial votes not popular vote

PoliciaFederal

Lakeport, CA

#10 1 hr ago
Most of these liberal activists will protest until Soros runs out of money.

How deep is Soros willing to dig?

I say the liberal activists should demand higher pay too. This way, Trump can save America from the liberal globalists, and bankrupt that evil cretin Soros at the same time.

Autistic mormon

Louisville, CO

#11 1 hr ago
PoliciaFederal wrote:
Most of these liberal activists will protest until Soros runs out of money.

How deep is Soros willing to dig?

I say the liberal activists should demand higher pay too. This way, Trump can save America from the liberal globalists, and bankrupt that evil cretin Soros at the same time.
Yeah Trump has so much money he can tap into his hotels all over maybe use the money Russian leaders pay to use his hotels to pay people to shred all the proof of wrongdoings or get money from his Washington DC hotel to pay people to deny bribery

Horacio

Las Vegas, NV

#12 1 hr ago
WelbyMD wrote:
All you people really have on President Trump is his so-called "orange hair" and that is not a reason to hate him. It is those with CO-EXIST bumper stickers who hate the most.
Oh there is so much more. Just give it time till an impeachment

PoliciaFederal

Lakeport, CA

#13 57 min ago
Autistic mormon wrote:
Yeah Trump has so much money he can tap into his hotels all over maybe use the money Russian leaders pay to use his hotels to pay people to shred all the proof of wrongdoings or get money from his Washington DC hotel to pay people to deny bribery
They don't call you "Autistic Moron" for nothing!

I Shot the Sheriff

Santa Ana, CA

#14 51 min ago
PoliciaFederal wrote:
They don't call you "Autistic Moron" for nothing!
And they do call you "PoliciaFecal" for everything.

Horacio

Las Vegas, NV

#15 46 min ago
I Shot the Sheriff wrote:
<quoted text>
And they do call you "PoliciaFecal" for everything.
Davy likes fecal matter. He's a sick person.
Go figure

