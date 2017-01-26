Liberals trying to harness activist energy vs. Trump, GOP
There are 15 comments on the Yuma Sun story from 14 hrs ago, titled Liberals trying to harness activist energy vs. Trump, GOP. In it, Yuma Sun reports that:
Donald Trump's surprise win in November lit a fire under Carolyn Clow, a county purchasing agent in Madison, Wisconsin. On Saturday, she attended her first in a series of classes on how to run for office.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
|
“Kenyan-born Obama=Antichrist”
Since: Sep 09
16,948
|
#1 6 hrs ago
The heathen are raging.
|
#2 6 hrs ago
The following activist is an example of who amongst the Democrats is feeling the most empowered these days.
Top Speaker at WomenÂ’s March Once Kidnapped, Tortured, Killed Gay Man
https://tinyurl.com/he2fsml
|
Since: Oct 12
49,485
Location hidden
|
#3 6 hrs ago
Keep promoting hate...IT WORKED IN THE ELECTION.....
|
“Kenyan-born Obama=Antichrist”
Since: Sep 09
16,948
|
#4 5 hrs ago
All you people really have on President Trump is his so-called "orange hair" and that is not a reason to hate him. It is those with CO-EXIST bumper stickers who hate the most.
|
Since: Mar 09
10,898
The Left Coast
|
#5 3 hrs ago
Hillary in 2020.
|
#6 2 hrs ago
not if Dumbfuckistan secedes like they want to,lmao
|
#7 2 hrs ago
Donald J. Trump 671,018
Hillary Clinton 427,005
Why secede? only 244 thousand. difference. California can make that up without the help of any other of the states of the Western Front. And of course that was then, next time it might be all blue again like it was in 2012.
|
#8 2 hrs ago
The liberals are almost out of "activist energy." And smoking all that dope hasn't exactly helped keep their energy levels up either.
I say let them protest until they drop. The violent ones and the ones who hold up traffic will be dealt with swiftly and harshly.
|
#9 2 hrs ago
Boy that is Trump's claim it is falsified information maybe if enough people believe that false news article Trump may stop this belief that he lost the popular vote through voter fraud when there is 0% proof he won by electorial votes not popular vote
|
#10 1 hr ago
Most of these liberal activists will protest until Soros runs out of money.
How deep is Soros willing to dig?
I say the liberal activists should demand higher pay too. This way, Trump can save America from the liberal globalists, and bankrupt that evil cretin Soros at the same time.
|
#11 1 hr ago
Yeah Trump has so much money he can tap into his hotels all over maybe use the money Russian leaders pay to use his hotels to pay people to shred all the proof of wrongdoings or get money from his Washington DC hotel to pay people to deny bribery
|
#12 1 hr ago
Oh there is so much more. Just give it time till an impeachment
|
#13 57 min ago
They don't call you "Autistic Moron" for nothing!
|
#14 51 min ago
And they do call you "PoliciaFecal" for everything.
|
#15 46 min ago
Davy likes fecal matter. He's a sick person.
Go figure
|
