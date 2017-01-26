Lawmakers won't publicly commit to 'b...

Lawmakers won't publicly commit to 'bathroom bill' repeal

There are 2 comments on the The New Zealand Herald story from 14 hrs ago, titled Lawmakers won't publicly commit to 'bathroom bill' repeal. In it, The New Zealand Herald reports that:

" North Carolina's governor insists there are enough votes to kill the state's "bathroom bill." But a survey by The Associated Press and eight North Carolina newspapers shows less than a third of lawmakers are willing to publicly commit to that stance.

anonymous

New York, NY

#1 3 hrs ago
Gender definition is a disgrace to democracy. It's a choice, and choice means politics for which we do not give special treatment to one group over another. Shut it all down.

It's about time that serious review of the psychological "sciences" be considered and how it has impacted government policy. Laws need to be made precise in their interpretation. This is just another effort to socialize the law according to the whims of voodoo experts.

The reason why this goes on and will continue to go on is due to government subsidization of marriage and child rearing.....it won't end until it ends, folks.
Le Jimbo

“Hillary, thirty years of lying”

Since: Nov 08

156,025

Paris

#2 43 min ago
Perverts unite.............the end is near............perversion will soon be chosen to be first in line for abortions.
