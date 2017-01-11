Lake Erie's icy waters, wicked winds ...

Lake Erie's icy waters, wicked winds hamper plane's recovery

10 hrs ago

When crews started searching for a plane that was carrying six people when it disappeared over Lake Erie, they began with an expanse about half the size of New York City's five boroughs. Now two weeks after the crash, crews are concentrating on four spots within a football field sized-section near Cleveland's lakefront where divers already have found the business jet's cockpit voice recorder, seats, part of the fuselage and the remains of one passenger.

Chicago, IL

