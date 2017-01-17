Lack of Latinos in Trump Cabinet draws ire for 'setback'
President-elect Donald Trump's decision not to appoint any Latinos to his Cabinet is drawing fierce criticism from Hispanics, who call it a major setback for the nation's largest minority group. Trump announced former Georgia Gov. Sonny Perdue on Thursday as his choice to lead the Agriculture Department, ending hopes that the last open spot would go to a Latino nominee.
#1 13 hrs ago
It only draws the ire of the psychotic left.
While the psychotic leftists and the liberal media are drawing the ire of the American people with stupid articles like this one.
The liberal media is not getting it - The American people have had enough!
#3 13 hrs ago
That's it my faithful! Equate a minority of Amerikans with a majority of the citizens of this country! Ignore that my landslide victory can equally be attributed to Never Hillary voters as if could the legions of faithfuls like you who worship me! Nevermind the three Democratic strongholds that flipped in my favor did so with margins much less than those who voted Johnson or Stein! 23K in Wisconsin, 11K in Michigan, 44K in Pennsylvania! Nevermind those small margins might have evaporated if Democrats hadn't ignored polls proving Americans didn't want an establishment candidate! Nevermind the Democrats might have kept those voters if they hadn't nominated somebody with more baggage than greyhound! Always believe in me my faithful! Only I can make Amerika great again!
#4 13 hrs ago
Well there are plenty outside of the White House mowing and weed eating...
#5 12 hrs ago
The lack of Slovenians is troubling, too!!!
#6 12 hrs ago
Hispanics were upset with Obama for the same reason. But Obama went gang-busters filling the posts with barely qualified Blacks. At least Trump picks talented people. I don't think cabinet picks should adhere to a racial quota system. But neither do I think Obama was correct by loading the boat with Blacks. That was absolutely racial on his part.
#7 12 hrs ago
That's it my faithful! Most talented and qualified people! Take Governor Perry for instance! He'll replace Ernest J. Moniz Secretary of Energy. Moniz was chairman of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology physics department and directed the linear accelerator at M.I.T.Ã¢Â€Â™s Laboratory for Nuclear Science. Before Mr. Moniz, the job belonged to Steven Chu, a physicist who won a Nobel Prize. For Mr. Moniz, the future of nuclear science has been a lifelong obsession; he spent his early years working at the Stanford Linear Accelerator Center. Governor Perry studied animal husbandry and led cheers at Texas A&M University. He will be the greatest Secretary of Energy ever!
#8 12 hrs ago
How many Hispanics could have signed on with the Trump administration without getting a total ration of shiite from other Hispanics? This is like Blacks, who complain about not enough Blacks on the police force, but then treat Black cops as race traitors.
#9 12 hrs ago
And what about half-Jewish hermaphrodites?
the truth is that Trump likes to surround himself with millionaires. Most of them happen to be white. Whether or not they are qualified seems irrelevant.
#10 11 hrs ago
..........
Back off with your anti-White rhetoric , and your "Leninist" bashing of the rich. The Democrats whom you weep over for losing the election are millionaires also, who've done nothing worthwhile for nation for the past 8 years.
#12 11 hrs ago
President Trump is going to put them to work on the wall
#13 11 hrs ago
Very true!
#14 8 hrs ago
Another words Trump didn't hire people based on color...Good for him!
#15 8 hrs ago
#16 1 hr ago
Didn't get the blacks to riot for you so you're shaking the tree for latinos?
Nope.. Liberals got gays, nobody else is going to do their dirty work for them. Liberals won't spend money like it's going out of style for a group where heterosexual males are included.
