Kushner, considering White House role, eyes business exit
There are 1 comment on the Canada.com story from 11 hrs ago, titled Kushner, considering White House role, eyes business exit. In it, Canada.com reports that:
Jared Kushner, President-elect Donald Trump's son-in-law and one of his closest advisers, is taking steps to distance himself from his sprawling New York real estate business in what is the clearest sign yet he is planning to take a position in the new administration. Kushner, who is married to Trump's daughter Ivanka, must clear a series of hurdles before he takes any post in Washington.
#2 55 min ago
Kushner for 2024
