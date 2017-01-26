There are on the Powhatan Today story from 12 hrs ago, titled Kochs condemn Trump's immigration crackdown. In it, Powhatan Today reports that:

In this photo May 22, 2012 file photo, Charles Koch speaks in his office at Koch Industries in Wichita, Kan. Koch, the billionaire industrialist, and his chief lieutenants offered a more delicate response this weekend when asked about President Donald Trump's plan to block immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Powhatan Today.