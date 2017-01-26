Kochs condemn Trump's immigration cra...

Kochs condemn Trump's immigration crackdown

There are 13 comments on the Powhatan Today story from 12 hrs ago, titled Kochs condemn Trump's immigration crackdown.

In this photo May 22, 2012 file photo, Charles Koch speaks in his office at Koch Industries in Wichita, Kan. Koch, the billionaire industrialist, and his chief lieutenants offered a more delicate response this weekend when asked about President Donald Trump's plan to block immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries.

anonymous

New York, NY

#1 8 hrs ago
Mental note: It's obvious that the next dirty agenda that can't be waited on is to shut down the H-1b visa program.

Autistic mormon

Louisville, CO

#2 8 hrs ago
anonymous wrote:
Mental note: It's obvious that the next dirty agenda that can't be waited on is to shut down the H-1b visa program.
Yeah we shouldn't even let the pope in America all foreigners are dangerous unless we can proove 200% then they should not be let in America even someone with an IQ of 200 and can professionally see if info.counterfits can't tell there might even be russins or Iranians in our Pentagon since there is no way of looking at people's records in fackt you can't even proove that I even live on Earth

anonymous

New York, NY

#3 7 hrs ago
Autistic mormon wrote:
<quoted text>
Yeah we shouldn't even let the pope in America all foreigners are dangerous unless we can proove 200% then they should not be let in America even someone with an IQ of 200 and can professionally see if info.counterfits can't tell there might even be russins or Iranians in our Pentagon since there is no way of looking at people's records in fackt you can't even proove that I even live on Earth
Good thing you're out there spotting those geniuses.

Actually, H-1b's are just about jobs. Let's find out which employers are too selfish to train Americans. We already know the universities here are generalists who can't get people jobs anyway......but it's not class warfare. It never is that.

No, the immigration "crackdown" is essentially a way to prevent a Bush reenactment resulting in another 9/11. You can bet the FBI is watching and profiling all the protesters and anyone else who is finding his or herself in a rush to get things in place before the lockdown.

Once security meets Trumps expectations, things will loosen up. If they don't then make your complaints, but you ought to have good proof that you're all about those valuable contributors and not a shrill "IT'S THE 14th AMENDMENT!!!" shriek. But you're going to do what you're going to do anyway....drugs.

Autistic mormon

Louisville, CO

#4 7 hrs ago
anonymous wrote:
<quoted text>

Good thing you're out there spotting those geniuses.

Actually, H-1b's are just about jobs. Let's find out which employers are too selfish to train Americans. We already know the universities here are generalists who can't get people jobs anyway......but it's not class warfare. It never is that.

No, the immigration "crackdown" is essentially a way to prevent a Bush reenactment resulting in another 9/11. You can bet the FBI is watching and profiling all the protesters and anyone else who is finding his or herself in a rush to get things in place before the lockdown.

Once security meets Trumps expectations, things will loosen up. If they don't then make your complaints, but you ought to have good proof that you're all about those valuable contributors and not a shrill "IT'S THE 14th AMENDMENT!!!" shriek. But you're going to do what you're going to do anyway....drugs.
Trump fooled you thanks to modern technology and discrimination there is not enough possible job opportunity for people just wondering will Trump shut down the internet so Americans can be info
Checkers get rid of robots so people can get jobs at plants get rid of digital signs so people can wave signs how about making it a arrestable offense to discriminate .....

Cordwainer Trout

Elizabethtown, KY

#5 7 hrs ago
It must be something in the water.

The Truth About Trump's 'Muslim Ban'
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JNu4xU9qOEM

Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#6 6 hrs ago
Academics Against the Anti-Immigration Ban

https://notoimmigrationban.com/

Cordwainer Trout

Elizabethtown, KY

#7 5 hrs ago
Opening...

Bill Clinton's Memory Hole
https://www.c-span.org/video/standalone/...

Mikey

Saint Paul, MN

#9 5 hrs ago
Love Trump wrote:
Academics Against the Anti-Immigration Ban

https://notoimmigrationban.com/
Your referencing loons that have never had a job, your unhinged snowflake.

MAGA

Paris, France

#10 4 hrs ago
Who cares what the Cock Brothers think ?

Le Jimbo

“Hillary, thirty years of lying”

Since: Nov 08

156,062

Paris

#11 4 hrs ago
Autistic mormon wrote:
<quoted text>
Yeah we shouldn't even let the pope in America all foreigners are dangerous unless we can proove 200% then they should not be let in America even someone with an IQ of 200 and can professionally see if info.counterfits can't tell there might even be russins or Iranians in our Pentagon since there is no way of looking at people's records in fackt you can't even proove that I even live on Earth
You and your pot are over doing the ignorant assumptions.

Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#12 4 hrs ago
Mikey wrote:
<quoted text>

Your referencing loons that have never had a job, your unhinged snowflake.
Have you ever considered becoming a productive member of society yourself, princess?

All you have to do is leave the basement during daylight hours...

https://minneapolis.craigslist.org/search/lab

Le Jimbo

“Hillary, thirty years of lying”

Since: Nov 08

156,062

Paris

#13 4 hrs ago
Autistic mormon wrote:
<quoted text>

Trump fooled you thanks to modern technology and discrimination there is not enough possible job opportunity for people just wondering will Trump shut down the internet so Americans can be info
Checkers get rid of robots so people can get jobs at plants get rid of digital signs so people can wave signs how about making it a arrestable offense to discriminate .....
lie

Autistic mormon

Louisville, CO

#14 3 hrs ago
Le Jimbo wrote:
<quoted text>
You and your pot are over doing the ignorant assumptions.
Cooperate with the people with the white shirts they will put in a nice padded room it will be comfortable with all the cushioning

