There are on the Westport News story from 14 hrs ago, titled King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel lingers. In it, Westport News reports that:

Civil rights leaders and activists are gathering at sites across the country to celebrate the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. On the same day that Americans celebrate King's legacy, his son is scheduled to meet President-elect Donald Trump . Martin Luther King III will meet with Trump at Trump Tower in New York.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Westport News.