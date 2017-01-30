Kent Police said both men have been bailed to appear at Margate Magistrates' Court on March 2
Two men have been charged in connection with the alleged removal of items from a sunken Royal Navy warship in the English Channel. John Blight and Nigel Ingram are accused of failing to declare items to the Receiver of Wreck from HMS Hermes, a protected cruiser built in the late 19th century and converted into an aircraft ferry and depot ship ready for the outbreak of the First World War.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Wales Argus.
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Travel ban spurs both criticism, support in New...
|2 min
|These
|2
|The President has failed us (Jun '12)
|2 min
|Agents of Corruption
|410,519
|Acting US Attorney General tells staff not to d...
|3 min
|Horacio
|5
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|4 min
|Dr Guru
|235,658
|The Latest: More Republicans concerned over Tru...
|4 min
|blackmagic
|44
|Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl...
|5 min
|berklee
|537
|Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati...
|5 min
|Lawrence Wolf
|251
|Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over next 5 y...
|11 min
|Blink
|95
|Trump Isn't Bluffing, He'll Deport 11 Million P... (May '16)
|18 min
|Blink
|19,034
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|28 min
|Guest
|1,487,427
|
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC