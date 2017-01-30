Kent Police said both men have been bailed to appear at Margate Magistrates' Court on March 2

Two men have been charged in connection with the alleged removal of items from a sunken Royal Navy warship in the English Channel. John Blight and Nigel Ingram are accused of failing to declare items to the Receiver of Wreck from HMS Hermes, a protected cruiser built in the late 19th century and converted into an aircraft ferry and depot ship ready for the outbreak of the First World War.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Wales Argus.