Kent Police said both men have been b...

Kent Police said both men have been bailed to appear at Margate Magistrates' Court on March 2

Two men have been charged in connection with the alleged removal of items from a sunken Royal Navy warship in the English Channel. John Blight and Nigel Ingram are accused of failing to declare items to the Receiver of Wreck from HMS Hermes, a protected cruiser built in the late 19th century and converted into an aircraft ferry and depot ship ready for the outbreak of the First World War.

