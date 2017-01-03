Kansas Congressman's son 'dabs' durin...

Kansas Congressman's son 'dabs' during swearing-in photo, gets grounded

There are 2 comments on the The Gazette story from 13 hrs ago, titled Kansas Congressman's son 'dabs' during swearing-in photo, gets grounded. In it, The Gazette reports that:

A new Kansas Congressman is dishing out discipline after his 17-year-old son pulled a dance move resembling a sneeze during a photo shoot with House Speaker Paul Ryan after the U.S. House of Representatives swearing-in ceremony at the Capitol. During the photo shoot Tuesday, Cal Marshall held the Bible with his father and Ryan.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Dr Wu

“The doctor is in!”

Since: Jul 14

6,338

Location hidden
#1 10 hrs ago
How disrespectful of this little fruit. His dad is being sworn in as a Congressman and he pulls this lame assed stunt. This is our future?

Judged:

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Lollypop6442

Phoenix, AZ

#3 1 hr ago
anyone looking for some freaky fun? K iK me on grltime_50 (im female)
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 5 min Rogue Scholar 05 232,708
News Armless Syrian boy thrives in US, hopes family ... 5 min Rings4746 11
News The President has failed us (Jun '12) 6 min Freespirit8 407,114
News Trump holds Q&A, discussing jobs, Russia, Israel 10 min Fresh4226 51
News Oil business seen in strong position as Trump t... 14 min Hottie9132 18
News New Hampshire has a new governor - but only for... 14 min Pope Closet Emeritus 7
News More than 1,100 law school professors oppose Se... 18 min Nipz2876 23
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 25 min Gunner 1,471,503
News Trump scoffs as Obama says he would have won 20... 28 min berklee 362
News Hillary Clinton won US popular vote by nearly 2... 1 hr F c trump in the as 819
News Donald Trump takes shot at US intelligence ahea... 2 hr gwww 64
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,947 • Total comments across all topics: 277,615,128

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC