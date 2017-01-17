Julian Assange 'to face extradition' after Chelsea Manning clemency decision
There are 11 comments on the Oxford Times story from 13 hrs ago, titled Julian Assange 'to face extradition' after Chelsea Manning clemency decision.
WikiLeaks has indicated Julian Assange is ready to face extradition following Barack Obama's decision to free a former soldier jailed for handing over classified documents to the anti-secrecy organisation. The outgoing US president used his final hours in the White House to allow Chelsea Manning, who went to school in Wales, to go free nearly 30 years early.
“It's Time to Defeat Terrorism ”
Since: May 11
6,961
NYC
|
#1 12 hrs ago
Releasing the worst spy against American people is a crime and proved poisonous hatred to America by Obama and the Democrats.. Obama and Hillary Clinton proved that they adore traitors and ISIS terrorists because they have the ideology of the Democratic party of death and destruction for America. The Mozlem Brotherhood Madrassa scholar Barack Hussein Obama was able to destroy our national security on a daily basis by supporting the leaking of top secrets to the Jihadist terrorists of Taliban and ISIS and the Iranian Quds that used the leaked secrets to kill Americans in the battlefield. The release of the worst enemies of America which proved to be Obama's most admired terrorists who destroyed American national security and helped the terrorists in killing Americans prove the traitorous Democratic Party ideology that seek the demise of America and risking the lives of Americans by supporting the terrorists and killers of Americans and flooding America with ISIS terrorists disguised as poor refugees. Obama and Hillary supported the spread of American top secrets to at least five international intelligence agencies by using unprotected e-mail server that Hillary was hiding in the lavatory in remote house in Colorado mountains. Shame of the traitor Obama who was able to use the naivetÃ© of the Americans and used the Democratic Party self haters to destroy our national security. Liberal Democrats are traitors with self destruction agenda. Never trust liberal Jihadist ISIS Democrat who secretly seek the demise of America and back-stabbing our back!
|
#4 7 hrs ago
Assange will get a pardon im sure
|
#5 7 hrs ago
You know precisely nothing about the Swedish case, I'm sure. Not the first thing.
I expect Sweden would extradite him to the US at once and he would wind up in a US prison for a long time. No one would be thinking about some "rape," particularly not the originating complainant who decided she had no complaint.
|
#6 7 hrs ago
|
#7 7 hrs ago
The host country where Julian Assange is staying probably will not extradite him back to the U.S..
|
#8 5 hrs ago
I actually agree with you!
tRump does owe him "Big time!", after all.
|
#9 5 hrs ago
Hey, you sushi-eating punk, I see you're not letting your education get in the way of your ignorance.
|
#10 4 hrs ago
It seems Asange is willing to put his life on hold so he can prove that Obama is a vigilante with his pardons or he's confident that he won't be extradited before Trump assumes power and will be pardoned then.
Either way a gamble. Trump tends to go authoritarian.
Obama plays the weasel and has come up with contemptible reasons why the play-doh boi is special while Eric Snowden is evil. Play-doh boi vowed to serve the country. Snowden just signed a security contract that isn't really valid when your country is doing illegal things. Even the UCMJ specifies that you do not follow an unlawful order.
Obama's new legacy.. vigilante Communist out of selfish pride.
|
#11 3 hrs ago
How does this idiot in Chief let out a murderer? Oh wait he is a Muslim!!!!
|
“Hillary, thirty years of lying”
Since: Nov 08
155,639
Paris
|
#13 1 hr ago
America owes him big time for revealing the truth about Hillary Clinton and her Crime Family.
|
“Hillary, thirty years of lying”
Since: Nov 08
155,639
Paris
|
#14 1 hr ago
Yep, Obama released a traitor, a pervert and an accessory to murder..........no wonder Hillary didn't get charged by Lynch.
|
