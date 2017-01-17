There are on the Oxford Times story from 13 hrs ago, titled Julian Assange 'to face extradition' after Chelsea Manning clemency decision. In it, Oxford Times reports that:

WikiLeaks has indicated Julian Assange is ready to face extradition following Barack Obama's decision to free a former soldier jailed for handing over classified documents to the anti-secrecy organisation. The outgoing US president used his final hours in the White House to allow Chelsea Manning, who went to school in Wales, to go free nearly 30 years early.

