Jewish girl Thalia Hakin, 10, killed in Melbourne attack

'Now the fun begins!' President Trump is joined on stage by Melania and the new First Family as they sing and dance to 'My Way' at the inaugural balls Melania, Ivanka and Tiffany Trump all dazzle in their inaugural ball gowns - as it's revealed the First Lady helped design her ivory off-shoulder dress Weather trumps Obama: His last flight on the presidential plane is diverted from Palm Springs by poor visibility after three attempts to land fail 'What if he did the job?' Newspapers around the world dedicate their front pages to Donald Trump's presidential debut Trump gets to work: Donald enters the Oval Office for the first time as President and immediately signs executive order marking the beginning of the end of Obamacare 'Barron will be this country's first homeschool shooter': SNL writer deletes 'tasteless' tweet targeting Trump's youngest son after Twitter users demand she be fired ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.