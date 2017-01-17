Iowa bill would let woman sue doctors who perform their abortions
There are 2 comments on the Athens Banner-Herald story from 8 hrs ago, titled Iowa bill would let woman sue doctors who perform their abortions.
Iowa lawmakers are considering a bill that would allow a woman who gets an abortion to sue the doctor who performed the procedure if she experiences emotional distress later. The proposal, slated for discussion Tuesday in the new Republican-controlled Legislature, would also permit the woman to file a lawsuit at any point in her life, something that goes against typical statute of limitation rules.
#1 8 hrs ago
A simple question of women's rights.
#2 54 min ago
Oh Iowa, do you really have that much free time on your regressive little hands?
