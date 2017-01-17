Iowa bill would let woman sue doctors...

Iowa bill would let woman sue doctors who perform their abortions

There are 2 comments on the Athens Banner-Herald story from 8 hrs ago, titled Iowa bill would let woman sue doctors who perform their abortions. In it, Athens Banner-Herald reports that:

Iowa lawmakers are considering a bill that would allow a woman who gets an abortion to sue the doctor who performed the procedure if she experiences emotional distress later. The proposal, slated for discussion Tuesday in the new Republican-controlled Legislature, would also permit the woman to file a lawsuit at any point in her life, something that goes against typical statute of limitation rules.

RustyS

Since: Mar 09

10,853

The Left Coast

#1 8 hrs ago
A simple question of women's rights.

Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#2 54 min ago
Oh Iowa, do you really have that much free time on your regressive little hands?
Chicago, IL

